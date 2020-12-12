Kyrie Irving Lashes Out, Refuses To Talk To "pawns" For "someone Else's Propaganda"

Kyrie Irving’s comments have always landed him under fire with the media, and even some fans who do not agree with his views. Earlier this year, Irving was the one against an NBA bubble, which in turn had people labelling him as problematic. Irving, however, continues to express himself, recently lashing out on the media (and the NBA) following the $25,000 fine they slapped on him and the Brooklyn Nets.

Is Kyrie Irving pawns comment a direct dig at the media?

Kyrie Irving posted this after being fined by the NBA for refusing to talk to the media this week pic.twitter.com/3eccQxsDwY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2020

Paired with a Malcolm X quote at the beginning, the Nets star was unapologetically candid in his recent statement. “I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more,” Irving wrote, referring to him missing the media day mandatory for the players.

Kyrie Irving issued a statement that says, in part: “My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.”



He said he is issuing this statement instead of speaking with reporters. pic.twitter.com/ninUzAnhzC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 4, 2020

Irving is apparently done with other people’s agenda, and asks for everyone to “we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently”. Irving stated that he is here for peace, love and greatness only, asking everyone to stop distracting him and the Nets. “We move different over here”.

#Cavs Kevin Love disagrees with former teammate Kyrie Irving’s stance on the media.

“Calling anybody a pawn is a sure sign of disrespect,” Love said. “I’m not a divisive person.” pic.twitter.com/4izgXgnO1A — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 11, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Irving’s words were met with criticism. It was pointed out that the NBA donates fine money to various charities across the nation, and Irving’s comments were not needed. Even Kevin Love chose to address Irving’s statement, unhappy with his use of the word “pawn”.

Kyrie Irving comments land him and the team in trouble

Kyrie Irving and the Nets have been fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules governing media access. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2020

Kyrie Irving on LeBron James

Now, while Irving is yet to target James publicly, social media is convinced he was making a dig at James and his influence in the NBA. This could even be connected to the NBA bubble, which James was for, despite the Black Lives Matter Movement being in focus in the USA. While some players opted out, and others were against it, most agreed with the league’s plan to resume the 2019-20 season. Irving apparently discussed the start of a new league, which was ridiculed online.

The 2016 NBA champion will be teaming up with Kevin Durant this season. He missed most of the 2019-20 season due to injuries and will return to the court on December 22. The Nets will face the Golden State Warriors on opening night at 7:00 PM EST (December 23, 5:30 AM IST).

