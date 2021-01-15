Kyrie Irving Labelled 'Alpha' Of Friend Group With Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan

Kyrie Irving started the season with a bang and combined seamlessly with Kevin Durant, as the Nets looked like one of the top teams in the East, despite an indifferent start. However, the 28-year-old has been missing in action since the Nets' thumping win over the Utah Jazz as he is on personal leave. Irving's situation in Brooklyn remains unclear, but the Nets hope that the former Cleveland star can return to the court soon, especially after their acquisition of James Harden.

Nets roster 2021: Kyrie Irving convinced Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan to join Brooklyn, labelled as 'alpha' among the trio

Ramona Shelburne, speaking on the ESPN Daily podcast, revealed that Kyrie Irving was the driving factor in convincing Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan to sign with the franchise during their 2019 free agency. Shelburne said, "I think what's amazing about where Kevin Durant fits in is Kevin Durant went to Brooklyn in this sort of grand scheme with Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan". The report also stated that the three are great friends from their stint with Team USA.

Shelburne said, "If you understand their relationship, Kevin Durant is really focused on basketball. He's like a hoophead. He just loves to play. Kyrie Irving is the alpha of that group, of that friend group. When they were choosing where to play, I think Kyrie took the lead. Kyrie wanted to go to Brooklyn. He talked DeAndre and Kevin into it". The situation is far from ideal now for Durant, with Kyrie Irving's commitment to the Nets in doubt, as he continues to remain missing in action with a 'personal leave'.

Whatever the future of Kyrie Irving with the Nets, this trade does one more important thing for Brooklyn: It makes a strong case to help keep the franchise's most important player -- Kevin Durant -- beyond his current contract. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

Nonetheless, Durant will now team up with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate James Harden, after the Nets agreed on a trade for the Rockets superstar. The duo worked out together in Los Angeles before the start of the season and began discussing playing together with the Nets. The discussions were pretty extensive and they even mapped out how the trades would happen. Brooklyn, like Philadelphia with Daryl Morey, had confidence in knowing what they were getting in Harden due to his connections with Durant as well as Mike D'Antoni.

(Image Courtesy: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)