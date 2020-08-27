Barack Obama Praises Bucks For Boycotting NBA Playoffs In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting

In a historic moment for sport all over, three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed as teams decided against playing in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting. The Milwaukee Bucks who were set to face the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round series led the NBA boycott. Following the Bucks’ decision, the NBA proceeded to postpone all three playoff games, with MLS, MLB and WNBA following suit.

Bucks boycott playoffs as they protest Jacob Blake shooting

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

The decision by the Milwaukee Bucks to boycott their NBA playoff game came as a response to the shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, an African American man, was shot seven times in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. Following the NBA boycott, the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement explaining their stance on the issue. In the statement, the Bucks players said that at a time when they have seen horrific videos of the Jacob Blake shooting back home, they cannot focus on basketball.

Barack Obama praises Bucks boycott

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

Praising the decision of Milwaukee Bucks which led to the NBA boycott, former president of the United States Barack Obama lauded the team for ‘standing up for what they believe in’. Hours after the NBA boycott was announced, Barack Obama tweeted that he commends the Milwaukee Bucks players for standing up and protesting against the Jacob Blake shooting, while also mentioning LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, the NBA and WNBA for setting an example with the boycott. While concluding, Barack Obama said that it is going to take all institutions to stand up for their values.

NBA playoffs postponed: Politicians support decision

I strongly support the NBA, WNBA and MLB players who are striking for racial justice. Real change takes place when people come together and demand it. It is time for the police who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back to be fired, arrested and prosecuted. Now. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 27, 2020

Apart from Barack Obama, several politicians came out in support of the NBA boycott. Senator Bernie Sanders took to his Twitter handle to speak up on the issue. The 78-year-old wrote that he strongly supports the NBA, WNBA and MLB players who are taking a stand against racial injustice. The politician also demanded action against the police authorities involved in the Jacob Black shooting, as he wrote that real change takes place when people come together and demand it.

This moment demands moral leadership. And these players answered by standing up, speaking out, and using their platform for good.



Now is not the time for silence. https://t.co/hF3dIb7Hde — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

NBA players are courageously on strike (withholding labor), NOT boycotting (withholding their $ /purchase). The diff is important bc it shows their power as *workers.*



The courage this takes is profound. WNBA organizing in this moment MUST be recognized too. #StrikeForBlackLives https://t.co/QfsJAHLVLx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 27, 2020

Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden retweeted the Milwaukee Bucks’ statement as well, as he wrote that now is not the time for silence. Referring to the Bucks boycott, Biden tweeted that the moment demands moral leadership. Praising the Bucks for standing up, Joe Biden applauded the players for using their influence for good. Similar comments were made by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who praised the NBA players and WNBA for their courage.

Image Courtesy: AP