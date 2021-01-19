Kyrie Irving Return To Nets With Harden, Durant Set To Be Against The Cavaliers?

After having missed multiple games this past week, Kyrie Irving might finally rejoin the Brooklyn Nets roster. Irving, currently fined for violating the league's health and safety protocols, is yet to play alongside James Harden and Kevin Durant together. While there has been no further comment from the team, NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported about him returning to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Will Kyrie Irving return against the Cleveland Cavaliers?

So Irving's return to the Nets and debut alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden likely comes with Wednesday and Friday games in Cleveland. Irving has only returned to play once there since his trade to Boston in the summer of 2017 -- on opening night in October of that season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2021

As per Wojnarowski, Irving will come back for the Nets back-to-back games with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He added that this will be the second time since his 2017 trade to come back and play there. Before spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Irving played six seasons with the Cavaliers, winning the 2016 championship.

"Hopefully, we're close. I can't really give you a firm update on that," head coach Steve Nash said while talking to New York Post about Irving's return. Nash explained that while they want him back soon, they have to make sure he is "not susceptible to unnecessary injury". The Hall of Famer spoke about Irving being a brilliant player, not worrying about him falling out of rhythm.

Why was Kyrie Irving not playing?

Days ago, Irving was sidelined after apparently stating that he simply did not want to play. Later, the player missed consecutive games as a video of him celebrating a family members' birthday was shared online. Though Durant spoke about the Nets supporting him, there were rumours about the 28-year-old being unhappy with Nash being hired. After an investigation, the NBA fined him $50,000 for violating the health and safety protocols in place.

James Harden debut

James Harden becomes the first player in NBA history to score a 30-point triple-double in their debut with a team ♨️



Beard x Brooklyn era has officially begun pic.twitter.com/zk1osEqcvd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

Harden made an explosive and historic debut with the Nets, causing people to discuss the new big three in Brooklyn. Playing against the Orlando Magic, Harden scored the first 30-point triple-double during a debut with a team. He finished with 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds during the Nets 122-115 win.

Kevin Durant stats

Kevin Durant: 30 points and 9 rebounds.



James Harden: 34 points and 12 assists.



The Nets are SCARY... 🤯 pic.twitter.com/y2qDWFZfVg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 19, 2021

With a 30.7 PPG average, Durant has performed consistently for the Nets. Scoring more than he has since his 2014 MVP season, is being considered an MVP candidate alongside LeBron James and even Luka Doncic. Per reports, he is also the first player in Nets history to start a campaign with ten back-to-back 20-point games.

Brooklyn Nets roster 2020-21 season

