Kyrie Irving Signs BURNT Jersey For Brooklyn Nets Fan After His House Catches Fire

In March, a Brooklyn Nets fan received a call informing him that his house was on fire. The only thing that survived was his Kyrie Irving jersey. The fan, Fahad Saleem, even had a Spencer Dinwiddie jersey that was completely ruined. Kyrie Irving signed the burnt jersey for the fan, who posted about it on Twitter.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: WNBA postpones start of season because of virus

Kyrie Irving jersey was the only thing that survived when a fan's house caught fire

Nets fan Fahad Saleem’s house caught on fire and the only thing that remained was a Kyrie Irving jersey.



Kyrie signed it with a message and sent it back to him 👏



(via @RocNationSports)⁣ pic.twitter.com/Z7CRUs0XVj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2020

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus update : Rihanna and Nets Kevin Durant trade coronavirus jokes during DJ Spade's Instagram live session

Kyrie Irving jersey: Fan thanks Irving for signing his burnt Kyrie Irving jersey

Everybody gotta stop hating on @KyrieIrving saying he should do more and what he did was not enough. BRUH ! He took my jersey and signed it with a nice message. What more do you want him to do? He kept me head up. Thank you for supporting and appreciate all the love ❤️🙏🏽 — Fahad (@FahadSuave) April 3, 2020

Also read | Nets Kevin Durant coronavirus update: Kevin Durant and three Brooklyn Nets player cleared of COVID-19 symptoms

Saleem described the situation as 'crazy' as he was not able to believe the jersey survived the fire. He proceeded to click a photo of the jersey, posting it on his Twitter account. After spending a few days in a hotel, he visited the Barclays Center for a San Antonio Spurs vs Nets game. Nets won the game by 19 points and Saleem revealed that the game was something he 'needed'.

At the game, Nets tweeted to Saleem and had a staff member come and find him. After the game, Saleem and his friends were brought to meet Dinwiddie, who signed a new jersey for him. Saleem even sent his Irving jersey with the PR to have Kyrie Irving sign it for him. A couple of days later, Kyrie Irving sent back the jersey to Saleem, having signed it with a message, grateful that his fan was not harmed in the fire.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to refuse NBA pay cuts?