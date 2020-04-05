The Debate
Kyrie Irving Signs BURNT Jersey For Brooklyn Nets Fan After His House Catches Fire

Basketball News

In March, a Brooklyn Nets fan lost all his belongings in a home fire. The only thing that survived the fire was a Kyrie Irving jersey he had bought.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kyrie Irving

In March, a Brooklyn Nets fan received a call informing him that his house was on fire. The only thing that survived was his Kyrie Irving jersey. The fan, Fahad Saleem, even had a Spencer Dinwiddie jersey that was completely ruined. Kyrie Irving signed the burnt jersey for the fan, who posted about it on Twitter.

Kyrie Irving jersey was the only thing that survived when a fan's house caught fire

Kyrie Irving jersey: Fan thanks Irving for signing his burnt Kyrie Irving jersey

Saleem described the situation as 'crazy' as he was not able to believe the jersey survived the fire. He proceeded to click a photo of the jersey, posting it on his Twitter account. After spending a few days in a hotel, he visited the Barclays Center for a San Antonio Spurs vs Nets game. Nets won the game by 19 points and Saleem revealed that the game was something he 'needed'. 

At the game, Nets tweeted to Saleem and had a staff member come and find him. After the game, Saleem and his friends were brought to meet Dinwiddie, who signed a new jersey for him. Saleem even sent his Irving jersey with the PR to have Kyrie Irving sign it for him. A couple of days later, Kyrie Irving sent back the jersey to Saleem, having signed it with a message, grateful that his fan was not harmed in the fire. 

First Published:



