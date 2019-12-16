LA Lakers Edge Past Atlanta Hawks 101-96; LeBron James Tops Player Ratings With 32 Points

The LA Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks in a 101-96 victory on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). The match took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. LeBron James scored game-high 32 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists for the LA Lakers. Anthony Davis followed with 27 points and 13 assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo both scored 11 points. Danny Green added 10 points. This was the LA Lakers' seventh consecutive win. They are currently tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the NBA (24-3).

Trae Young was the top-scorer for the Hawks with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Jabari Parker chipped in 12 points. Damian Jones and Cam Reddish added 10 points each. This was the Hawks fourth straight loss.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James leads LA Lakers to a 101-96 victory against the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks never trailed beyond 11 points and the LA Lakers managed to maintain a steady lead. With a couple of three-pointers and mid-range jumpers, James led the LA Lakers to a 55-48 advantage as the first half ended. Green scored back-to-back three-pointers down the stretch to secure the LA Lakers win. During the Q3, James scored a three-pointer that increased the LA Lakers' lead to 10 points. Though the LA Lakers had more turnovers, the Hawks gave more points to the Lakers through theirs.

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks player ratings

LA Lakers

Avery Bradley – 3/10

Alex Caruso – 3/10

Anthony Davis – 7.5/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 5.5/10

Danny Green – 5/10

Dwight Howard – 3/10

LeBron James – 8/10

JaVale McGee – 4/10

Rajon Rondo – 6.5/10

Atlanta Hawks

Allen Crabbe – 4.5/10

Alex Len – 4/10

Vince Carter – 5/10

Kevin Huerter – 3.5/10

Bruno Fernando – 6/10

De'Andre Hunter – 5/10

Damian Jones – 5.5/10

Jabari Parker – 6/10

Cam Reddish – 6/10

Trae Young – 7.5/10

