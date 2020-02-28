LAC Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Schedule And All NBA Game Details

LA Clippers will host their Western Conference rivals Denver Nuggets on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) in NBA 2019-20. Both sides are coming off back-to-back wins in the league and will be looking for another big win to keep hold of their playoffs berth. Here's the LAC vs DEN Dream11 prediction, the LAC vs DEN live game schedule and team previews.

Also Read | Bradley's Career Night Lifts Cal Past No. 21 Colorado 76-62

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: LAC vs DEN live game schedule

Venue: Staples Center

Date: Friday, February 28, 2020 (Saturday, February 29, 2020, IST)

Time: 9:00 AM IST

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Team Preview

The Clippers have been struggling for consistency lately, losing four of their last six games. They are currently third behind the Nuggets with a 39-19 (win-loss) record. They will be gunning for a third straight victory after taking down Pheonix Suns 102-92 on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Kawhi Leonard led the team with 24 points and14 rebounds, Marcus Morris added 18 points and Reggie Jackson dropped with 12 points. As things stand, the Clippers do not have any fresh injury concerns.

Contrastingly, Nuggets have been in great form as they've won six of their last eight games and they will be looking for a third straight victory after beating thee Detroit Pistons 115-98 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). Jerami Grant led the team with 29 points while Nikola Jokic added 16 points and four assists. With a 40-18 (win-loss) record, the second-best side in the Western Conference will be looking to open a larger gap between themselves and the Clippers. Noah Vonleh (ankle) and Bol Bol (foot) are confirmed absentees for the game.

Also Read | Sabonis Scores 20 Points, Pacers Beat Trail Blazers, 106-100

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Squads

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Team: Los Angeles Clippers squad

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Marcus Morris Sr., Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Team: Denver Nuggets

Will Barton, Malik Beasley, Bol Bol, Vlatko Cancar, Torrey Craig, PJ Dozier, Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Juan Hernangomez, Noah Vonleh, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Mason Plumlee, Michael Porter Jr. and Jarred Vanderbilt.

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Probable LAC vs DEN playing 11

With Kawhi Leonard fit and firing and Paul George back in action, Doc Rivers is likely to keep the duo in the LAC vs DEN playing 11. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic enters as a surefire starter.

Clippers: K Leonard, M Morris, P Beverley, P George, I Zubac

Nuggets: W Barton, G Harris, J Murray, P Millsap, N Jokic

Also Read | Timberwolves Fined $25,000 By NBA For 'planned Rest' Of D'Angelo Russell Against Heat

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: LAC vs DEN Dream11 Team

Here is the LAC vs DEN Dream11 Team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Point Guard: P Beverley

Shooting Guard: L Williams

Small Forward: K Leonard (SP), J Grant

Power Forward: T Craig, J Green

Center: N Jokic, I Zubac

LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction

With Kawhi Leonard on the court, the Clippers hold an enviable edge in the LAC vs DEN match prediction. Nikola Jokic could swing the game in the Denver Nuggets' favour. However, considering that the LAC vs DEN live game is likely to be a close affair, our LAC vs DEN match prediction is a win for the Clippers.

Note: The LAC vs DEN Dream11 Prediction is made from our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

Also Read | Draymond Green Ejected After 'explicit Rant' On Referees; LeBron James Enjoys Moment

(Image Credits: LA Clippers Official Twitter Page)