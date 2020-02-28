Draymond Green Ejected After 'explicit Rant' On Referees; LeBron James Enjoys Moment

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green lasted just 10 minutes after he was ejected against the Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday night (Friday IST) for unleashing a rant on the referee. With Warriors already struggling to assert their dominance over Lakers at home, Draymond Green getting ejected even before the half-time made things worse for the struggling Warriors.

Watch: Draymond Green ejected for 'expletive rant'

Draymond Green lowkey wanted to get ejected so bad 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YPj3V9DUay — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) February 28, 2020

Draymond Green ejected: Lakers vs Warriors live

With six minutes left in the second quarter, Draymond Green hit the floor after crashing against the screen made by Lakers center Dwight Howard. An enraged Draymond Green quickly got up to his feet and yelled at referee Marat Kogut. 'The Draymond Green rant' was further unleashed on second referee Tyler Ford. This warranted two quick technical fouls leading to his automatic ejection. Infuriated as ever, Green stomped toward the home locker room.

Warriors eventually lost their eighth game in a row after succumbing 86-116 to the Lakers. Despite the game being a close affair for much of the game, a massive 40-17 win for Lakers in Q3, proved to be the eventual difference-maker. In 10 minutes before his ejection, Green had two points, four assists, one rebound and four fouls.

Warriors will face Washington Wizards next on Sunday night (Monday IST) with fans excited for Stephen Curry's return to the Warriors lineup.

Draymond Green ejected: First technical foul

Here's the play that got Draymond Green his first tech. He got tangled up with Dwight underneath the basket and had a lot to say to the refs about it. pic.twitter.com/FXVrCY21zC — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 28, 2020

Watch: Draymond Green ejected, LeBron James' funny reaction

Draymond Green ejected: LeBron James reacts

While Draymond Green lost control over his temper on the court, Lakers star LeBron James was enjoying everything from the bench. LeBron James, who was ruled out of the tie with a sore groin, was spotted with casual clothes with a huge smirk on his face. LeBron James appeared to be delighted over Draymond Green's ejection and even tried to hide his laugh behind teammate Troy Daniels.

Draymond Green ejected: Lakers vs Warriors live highlights

Draymond Green ejected: Fans roast Warriors star for typical 'Draymond Green rant'

Charles Barkley on Draymond Green😂😂 “He got his normal triple-single"pic.twitter.com/gaDiPqeNAj — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) February 28, 2020

Draymond Green picks up two technical fouls midway through the second quarter and gets to go home early. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 28, 2020

