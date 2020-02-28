The Debate
Timberwolves Fined $25,000 By NBA For 'planned Rest' Of D'Angelo Russell Against Heat

Basketball News

Minnesota Timberwolves fined for $25000 by the NBA for violating the league's player resting policy with newly acquired point D'Angelo Russell. Read on.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Timberwolves fined

The NBA has reportedly fined Minnesota Timberwolves for $25,000 for violating the league's player resting policy with newly acquired point D'Angelo Russell. Timberwolves rested D'Angelo Russell on Sunday night (Monday IST) for their clash against Denver Nuggets. NBA released a statement which read 'NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games'.

Timberwolves fined for resting D’Angelo Russell

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell Net Worth And Trade Situation With Warriors And Timberwolves

Timberwolves fined: Why was D’Angelo Russell rested?

Minnesota Timberwolves subsequently released a statement accepting that the decision to not play D'Angelo Russell against Nuggets was a 'planned rest' and that it was only made with the player's optimal condition in mind. Timberwolves further agreed to accept the fine, while also stating they respect the league's guidelines and standards. 

Timberwolves win-loss record: Improvement with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns in their ranks?

Timberwolves lost to the Nuggets 128-116. D'Angelo Russell played the following two games against Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. While Timberwolves lost to Mavericks, they produced an impressive performance to beat Heat on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Russell registered 29 points and 27 points against Mavericks and Heat respectively.

Even with D’Angelo Russell on board, the Timberwolves win-loss record hasn't improved drastically. The Timberwolves win-loss record currently stands at 17-40 as they occupy the 14th spot in the Western Conference.

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell And Karl-Anthony Towns To Finally Play Together For The Timberwolves

Timberwolves fined: Injury issues for Russell?

Minnesota acquired the 23-year-old from Golden State Warriors earlier this month in a trade that saw Andrew Wiggins move the other way. On February 8 he was forced to miss his Timberwolves debut as he suffered from a bruised right quad. He further had a fair share of injury issues with Warriors this season. He missed 15 games with Warriors due to a sprained thumb and a shoulder issue. 

Also Read | Warriors Were Reportedly 'eager To Get Rid' Of D'Angelo Russell Ahead Of Trade Deadline

 

However, he has so far been free from injuries since his Minnesota debut and starting all games his played for Minnesota. He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists with his new side. They will be in action on Friday night (Saturday IST) as they host Orlando Magic.

Also Read | Timberwolves fined: Timberwolves Rally Late, Shock Heat 129-126

Timberwolves fined for $25K: Fans question game management from other sides

 

Published:
COMMENT
