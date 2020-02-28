Timberwolves Fined $25,000 By NBA For 'planned Rest' Of D'Angelo Russell Against Heat

The NBA has reportedly fined Minnesota Timberwolves for $25,000 for violating the league's player resting policy with newly acquired point D'Angelo Russell. Timberwolves rested D'Angelo Russell on Sunday night (Monday IST) for their clash against Denver Nuggets. NBA released a statement which read 'NBA deemed Russell a healthy player under the policy that was designed in part to minimize star player absences from nationally televised games'.

Timberwolves fined for resting D’Angelo Russell

Timberwolves have been fined $25k for resting a 'perfectly healthy' D'Angelo Russell against Denver.



The Timberwolves violated the leagues player resting policy pic.twitter.com/qd9V6wQJg9 — The Hooper Media (@TheHooperMedia) February 27, 2020

Timberwolves fined: Why was D’Angelo Russell rested?

Minnesota Timberwolves subsequently released a statement accepting that the decision to not play D'Angelo Russell against Nuggets was a 'planned rest' and that it was only made with the player's optimal condition in mind. Timberwolves further agreed to accept the fine, while also stating they respect the league's guidelines and standards.

Below is the Timberwolves' statement on the NBA's fine on Feb. 27: pic.twitter.com/FaeiAxC2fz — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 27, 2020

Timberwolves win-loss record: Improvement with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns in their ranks?

Timberwolves lost to the Nuggets 128-116. D'Angelo Russell played the following two games against Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. While Timberwolves lost to Mavericks, they produced an impressive performance to beat Heat on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). Russell registered 29 points and 27 points against Mavericks and Heat respectively.

Even with D’Angelo Russell on board, the Timberwolves win-loss record hasn't improved drastically. The Timberwolves win-loss record currently stands at 17-40 as they occupy the 14th spot in the Western Conference.

Timberwolves fined: Injury issues for Russell?

Minnesota acquired the 23-year-old from Golden State Warriors earlier this month in a trade that saw Andrew Wiggins move the other way. On February 8 he was forced to miss his Timberwolves debut as he suffered from a bruised right quad. He further had a fair share of injury issues with Warriors this season. He missed 15 games with Warriors due to a sprained thumb and a shoulder issue.

D’Angelo Russell’s numbers in Minnesota



5 games

24.4 PPG

8.0 APG

4.0 RPG

45% FG

40% 3PT

92% FT pic.twitter.com/A2aMfz98TT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 27, 2020

However, he has so far been free from injuries since his Minnesota debut and starting all games his played for Minnesota. He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists with his new side. They will be in action on Friday night (Saturday IST) as they host Orlando Magic.

Timberwolves fined for $25K: Fans question game management from other sides

Well the @Timberwolves did just get fined for sitting a player who didn't have a listed injury. It's not as much of an excuse as it is a precaution. LeBron has probably been playing with the groin injury for months. https://t.co/W18NyJhiM4 — Danny J. (@DGentleman9288) February 28, 2020

The NBA fined the Timberwolves $25,000 for resting @Dloading ...



Should resting players be allowed in the NBA ?#NBA # pic.twitter.com/I0rd98ZD4A — XTRA Athletics (@xtraathletics) February 28, 2020