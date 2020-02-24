Lakers Aim To Re-sign DeMarcus Cousins In Free Agency After Markieff Morris Trade: Report

Last week, there were rumours about the Los Angeles Lakers wanting to sign Markieff Morris after his buyout with the Detroit Pistons. A day later, the Lakers waived DeMarcus Cousins, who is currently recovering from a torn ACL to make room for Morris. However, the Lakers might sign DeMarcus Cousins back after he joins free agency for the NBA 2020-21 season.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers could re-sign DeMarcus Cousins after he joins free agency

Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, league sources tell @Ramonashelburne and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2020

According to reports, Lakers and DeMarcus Cousins have decided to reach an agreement during this offseason. The Lakers had signed DeMarcus Cousins in a one-year deal to improve their frontcourt gameplay. However, DeMarcus Cousins injured himself in August and did not play the NBA 2019-20 regular season.

NBA reports stated that though the Lakers may sign DeMarcus Cousins again, he may not play as well as did in his prime. While with the New Orlean Pelicans, Cousins shot 35.9% from the three-pointers, which is exactly what the Lakers have acquired Morris for. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis require a lot of defensive attention from the rival teams, opening up opportunities for deep shooters like DeMarcus Cousins and Morris. Therefore, the Lakers could use him a part of their regular rotation next year.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers sign Markieff Morris

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have signed Markieff Morris.



Welcome to L.A., @Keefmorris! pic.twitter.com/0FtMjPlCOI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2020

According to reports, Markieff Morris was looking to sign with the Lakers after clearing with waivers. He signed a $1.75 million deal with the Lakers with their disabled player exception. This will be Markieff Morris' fourth team in the last two NBA seasons.

