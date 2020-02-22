Lakers Trade Rumours: Lakers Set To Sign Markieff Morris After Detroit Pistons Buyout

On Friday, NBA veteran Markieff Morris and Detroit Pistons agreed on a contract buyout, which made him a free agent. According to NBA reports, Markieff Morris is now ready to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. There were also rumours of Markieff Morris being interested in signing with Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a frontrunner to sign Markieff Morris, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Toronto has also expressed interest in Morris. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Throughout the NBA 2019-20 season, there have been rumours about NBA wanting to sign a consisted deep shooter. The Lakers, along with the Clippers, were trying to recruit retired NBA point guard Darren Collison. However, Collison decided to stay retired. JR Smith was also reportedly given an audition by the Lakers. Clippers have recently signed Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks. If the Lakers sign Morris, the Morris twins will have to play against each other.

Markieff Morris contract: Who is Markieff Morris?

Markieff Morris is currently playing his 9th NBA season. He first played for the Phoenix Suns before moving on to Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pistons signed Markieff Morris in a two-year contract along with a player option for NBA 2020-21 offseason. However, since the Pistons are looking for a reboot after their current season, Marcus Merkieff and the team decided to part ways. This season, Morris is averaging at 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Los Angeles Lakers trade rumours

After the Lakers' Christmas 2019 loss against the Clippers, Lakers trade rumours about the team trading Kyle Kuzma for a more reliable player have surfaced. However, Kuzma and the Lakers have always denied the rumours. As per NBA reports, Markieff Morris’ versatile gameplay will be a good match for the Lakers already talented line-up.

