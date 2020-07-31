Lakers, Clippers Kneel During National Anthem Ahead Of Their First Clash At NBA Bubble

Before NBA teams resumed their season on Thursday, they carried out a gesture which emphasised on the players and coaches' decision to help support the social justice movement in the country. The Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers kneeled before the game began on Thursday (Friday IST), while all players and coaches wore 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts. The NBA also played a public service announcement about systemic racism. Team staff members and league officials present at the game also joined the players.

Lakers and Clippers kneel during the national anthem

Lakers, Clippers and officials lock arms and kneel together to protest systemic racism during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/AGQbxYvyjJ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 31, 2020

First, all Pelicans and Jazz players and coaches locked arms while the NBA played a PSA about systemic racism pic.twitter.com/hUXv92ThrJ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 30, 2020

Before the game, Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry spoke about the situation, saying that all players are going to support their players. "It’s their platform and I think you’ll see the coaches will support the players because I think it’s very important to put on a united front," he said. "We’re going to back the players with anything they’re going to do from a social justice standpoint".

Gentry added that the gesture was even more important as it was the first game. For the second game between Lakers and Clippers, players and coaches locked arms and knelt with the players. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers locked arms with Lakers star Anthony Davis, while Lakers head coach Frank Vogel linked arms and knelt with Clippers centre Ivica Zubac.

This marks the first time an NBA player has kneeled during the national anthem before the game. The first player to ever do so in NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been receiving tremendous support these past few months. The NBA currently has a rule which requires "players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the national anthem." The rule has been in effect since 1981. However, the players have decided to kneel following the protests against social injustice and police brutality that have been taking place in the country.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who attended the NBA restart, said that the league has always expected the players to follow the rule. However, they won't be doing so on Thursday. "I respect our teams' unified act of peaceful protest for social justice,” Silver said in his statement. ‘Under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem."

NBA kneeling to protest against police brutality and social injustice

Then, the Pelicans and Jazz knelt during the national anthem to protest systemic racism pic.twitter.com/0D2yTCxpjZ — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 30, 2020

As the league allowed, players had messages like "Black Lives Matter", "Equality", "I Can't Breathe", "Say Their Names", "Education Reform" and "Ally" among many more printed on their jerseys as a sign of support. Lakers star LeBron James, Davis and Clippers' Kawhi Leonard were among players who chose to keep their names on their jerseys. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder stated that they need everyone to be unified and they will support their players and participate with them.

They saw an opportunity to show a unified front before the restart to help bring awareness to the "many challenges and the struggles we’re all facing in terms of racial and social justice." The Jazz defeated the Pelicans 106-104, while LeBron James and the Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time (103-101) during the 2019-20 season.

Lakers vs Clippers highlights

