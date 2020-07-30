Lakers V Clippers Live Stream Details; How To Watch NBA Live

The Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers will lock horns for their highly-anticipated matchup this Thursday, July 30 at 9:00 PM EST (Friday, July 31, 6:30 AM IST). Both teams, at the top of the Western Conference, points table, are favourites to win the NBA Finals this season. The 22 NBA teams at the Orlando bubble at the Walt Disney World played three inter-squad scrimmages each before the season resumes this week.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Clippers live stream details: How to watch NBA live?

The Lakers and Clippers game is among select few NBA games which will be broadcast nationally. This game will be broadcast by TNT, but will also be shown locally. Indian fans can live stream the on SONY SIX. Apart from the TV broadcast, US fans can watch all games online via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. The Sony LIV app also provides access to games for Indian viewers who have purchased a premium subscription. All fans can purchase the NBA League Pass to stream every game at the NBA bubble. Prices for the league pass has been reduced to the shortened NBA season. FanCode, who became the NBA's first live streaming partner in India, will live stream the games starting on July 30. The app will deliver live and on-demand access to select games during the resumed season, including the playoffs and the finals.

Lakers vs Clippers live stream: What time is Lakers vs Clippers game?

Date: Thursday, July 30 at 9:00 PM EST (Friday, July 31, 6:30 AM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: TNT (USA), SONY SOX (India)

Lakers vs Clippers preview

We're back in 24 hours. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/COMFA90dhF — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 30, 2020

The Clippers will play their first game at the bubble without Lou Williams, who is re-quarantining after being caught having dinner at a strip club in Atlanta. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will play the game, though Leonard has been performing poorly at the scrimmages, shooting only 12-of-46 from the field. Till now, the Clippers have beaten the Lakers during every match-up during the 2019-20 regular season. The Lakers will be without Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo and will need Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and even JR Smith to take charge off the bench. Smith and Dion Waiters, along with LeBron James, have performed well during the scrimmages.

