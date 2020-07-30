Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? NBA Star's Injury Status Ahead Of Lakers-Clippers Clash

Anthony Davis injured himself after being poked in the eye during the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic Scrimmage on Saturday (Sunday IST). Following the injury, Davis sat out his second scrimmage as he was listed on a day-to-day basis. The 27-year-old Lakers star scored 9 points and 10 rebounds in nine minutes vs Magic before sitting out the game.

Also read | Anthony Davis injury: Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Lakers star's eye injury update for clash with Wizards

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Anthony Davis injury update

Looking like a Young Cap 🥽 pic.twitter.com/9xYRbKcgmz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 29, 2020

Also read | Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Pelicans? Anthony Davis injury update

While there were multiple reports about Davis not being able to play the first seeding game, he practised for the Lakers a day before the clash, stating that he plans to play the game despite his injury. Davis added that he will be getting evaluated again, and will take a final call after the doctors give him an update. "That's the plan, for me to play," Davis told the reporters.

Davis was accidentally poked in the eye by Michael Carter-Williams. He added that his eyes was doing better and he is "moving in the right direction." The Lakers star sat out the team's final scrimmage, and also missed a day's practice because he was dealing with 'issues of light sensitivity' which improved on Wednesday. He wore protective goggles during practice, saying that he did not think he would need them, but had to test them if he needed to continue wearing them. "It was definitely different today in the practice," Davis said about the goggles. "It felt very different."

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also spoke about Davis' status, stating that the forward did not 'overdo it' during practice, but emphasised that it was competitive practice which included limited live-action and game planning ahead of the matchup against their rivals, the Clippers. The team reportedly spent Wednesday (Thursday IST) discussing what could be done from a social justice point of view ahead of Thursday's (Friday IST) game. "We discussed it today," Davis said. "We have a couple of ideas that we want to do. We haven't decided on one yet. But yes, we plan on doing something."

Also read | Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Bucks? Anthony Davis return

Anthony Davis stats for the NBA 2019-20 season

Davis is currently the Lakers top scorer while scoring 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Last summer, the Lakers traded Brandon Ingram and numerous first-round picks, which ultimately helped the team rank first in the Western Conference.

Also read | Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Warriors? When is Anthony Davis coming back?

(Image source: LA Lakers official site)