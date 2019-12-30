Lakers Bench Hilariously Combines Basketball And American Football Before Win Against Mavs

The Lakers bench combined basketball and American football (NFL) before the Mavericks vs Lakers game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo along with their teammates are seen gathered at the corner of the court surrounding a basketball before they move forward to try and grab the ball. NBA Twitter shared the hilarious video, captioning it with a basketball emoji plus a football emoji equalling a laughing emoji.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers bench hilariously combines NBA and NFL

Defense setting the tone with one quarter left Downtown. @AntDavis23: 21 pts@DwightHoward: 15 pts@KingJames: 8 pts, 12 ast pic.twitter.com/pZHHpcIb0w — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 30, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated Dallas Mavericks 108-95 at Staples Center. Dwight Howard scored 15 points in Q2, while Rajon Rondo scored 4 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored his season-high 19 points which included four three-pointers. Anthony Davis scored 23 points for the Lakers while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, while LeBron James scored 13 points and 13 assists. LeBron James became the 9th NBA player to complete 9000 assists. The Lakers have now won two straight games after losing four consecutive games. The Lakers had a 35-31 lead over the Mavericks during Q2. They went on a 12-2 run to further increase the score deficit. The Lakers gained a massive lead of 17 points in between Q3.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also attended the Mavericks vs Lakers game with his daughter, Gigi. He met with Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic during the game. Bryant was also seen embracing LeBron James.

