Lakers Beat Mavericks 108-95 After Anthony Davis Trumps Injured Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95 on Sunday evening (Monday morning IST). The game took place at the Lakers' home Staples Center. Anthony Davis scored 23 points for the Lakers while shooting 8-of-12 from the field. This was Anthony Davis' 26th NBA 2019-20 game with 20 or more points. LeBron James scored 13 points and 13 assists for the Lakers. In the process, James became the ninth NBA player to complete 9000 assists. He scored his 9000th assist with 4:35 minutes left during Q1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored his season-high 19 points, which included four three-pointers. Dwight Howard scored 15 points during Q2.

Mavericks' star Luka Doncic led the team with 19 points while shooting 5-of-14 from the field. Lakers defended the Mavericks' guard well. Doncic missed all 6 of his 3-point attempts. Delon Wright scored 14 points from the bench. The Lakers have now won 2 straight games after losing 4 consecutive games. The Lakers had a 35-31 lead over the Mavericks during Q2. They went on a 12-2 run to further increase the score deficit. The Lakers gained a massive lead of 17 points in between Q3.

NBA 2019-20: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers player ratings

Los Angeles Lakers

Avery Bradley – 4/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7.5/10

Kyle Kuzma – 3/10

Anthony Davis – 7.5/10

Danny Green – 5/10

Dwight Howard – 6.5/10

Rajon Rondo – 4/10

LeBron James – 7/10

JaVale McGee – 6/10

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson – 7/10

Luka Doncic – 6.5/10

Dorian Finney-Smith – 6/10

Justin Jackson – 3/10

Tim Hardaway Jr. – 5/10

Maxi Kleber – 4/10

JJ Barea – 6.5/10

Seth Curry – 5/10

Kristaps Porzingis – 6/10

Dwight Powell – 5/10

Delon Wright – 6.5/10

