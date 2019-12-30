Luka Doncic Heads To Locker Room After Scary Fall During Mavericks' 95-108 Loss To Lakers

NBA star Luka Doncic made his return from injury during the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Warriors on Saturday evening. However, Mavericks fans looking for Doncic to repeat his heroics against the Lakers on Sunday were left disappointed and worried as the former Rookie of the Year ended up taking a fall just minutes before half-time. Doncic then headed to the locker room, leaving Mavericks fans sweating over his fitness.

Luka Doncic takes heavy fall during game against Lakers

There were just two minutes left in the half when Luka Doncic and Dwight Howard got in a tangle. That tangle led to Doncic suffering a fall and hurting his lower back. While the Mavericks star did stay in the game long enough to make a couple of free throws, Doncic duly headed into the locker room after the incident.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic back on the court warming up at halftime after scary fall in first half vs. Lakers pic.twitter.com/7yGTNzjyXU — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

However, Mavericks fans heaved a sigh of relief as Doncic made a return after half-time. The former Rookie of the Year was pictured with a wrap on his back as he took to the court just after half-time. His return could not pull the Dallas Mavericks to victory against the Western Conference leaders. In the second half of the game, Luka Doncic could only manage to shoot 3-for-7 from the field as the Mavericks ultimately slumped to a 95-108 loss against the Lakers.

The Lakers finally registered a victory after suffering an alarming decline in their last couple of games - 5 to be exact. After losses against the Pacers, Bucks, Nuggets and Clippers, the Lakers finally arrested their losing slide with a 128-120 win over Carmelo Anthony's Portland Trail Blazers. Their showing against the Mavericks wasn't the Lakers' most impressive outing at the Staples Center but was good enough to clinch a crucial victory. Lakers star LeBron James could only manage 13 points on the night while Anthony Davis mustered a game-high 23 points.

