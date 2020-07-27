Lakers Center JaVale McGee Creates Viral Video Giving Fans A Peek Into NBA Bubble; WATCH

Earlier this month, players from the 22 teams selected to finish the 2019-2020 NBA regular season began to arrive at the NBA bubble in Orlando. Following a few weeks of training, the NBA is officially set to restart on July 31. Thanks to LA Lakers star JaVale McGee, NBA fans have been given some incredible footage of life inside the NBA bubble. The Lakers center has kept fans updated on the constant happenings inside the NBA bubble, posting the vlogs on his YouTube channel.

JaVale McGee video of Lakers training in NBA bubble

In the latest JaVale McGee video upload, fans were given a sneak-peek of a number of Lakers stars training in the gym. However, McGee opted to leave the vlogging duties for the day to his Lakers teammate Danny Green. The shooting guard picked up the camera from his door and began his day by checking his temperature, before wearing a mask and heading for practice.

Green then joined McGee at the training court where the 32-year-old teamed up with the rest of the Lakers squad including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kostas Antetokounmpo. The entire Lakers team practised shooting hoops from a distance following their workout session. The video then cuts to Green taking a coronavirus test while one player gets a shock treatment for his knee.

Green then returns to his room for a shower and later heads to get a fresh trim at the indoor saloon from a barber that has been allowed in the vicinity. In addition, the NBA bubble vlog also captured some of the food that has been made available to the Lakers. The food at the NBA bubble has caused a slight controversy among the players and some of them have voiced their opinions on social media as well. Following the dinner, Green revealed that he was preparing for his online Spanish class before heading to bed.

JaVale McGee vlog: NBA bubble video

The first JaVale McGee video about the NBA bubble was posted over two weeks ago, on July 12. So far McGee has posted a total of seven videos depicting life in the NBA bubble on his YouTube channel. Each of the NBA bubble videos posted on McGee's channel has gained over one million views.

The Lakers will compete in their final scrimmage on Monday night when they face the Washington Wizards. The Western Conference leaders will then resume their regular season on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Image Credits - JaVale McGee YouTube