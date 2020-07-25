NBA Scrimmages Scores Day 3: OKC, Toronto Raptors And Philadelphia 76ers Dominate

All 22 teams playing the NBA restart will have two start their resumed season with three inter-squad scrimmages. The scrimmages started on July 22 and will be using ten-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes for every team's first scrimmage. The league will keep 12-minute regulation quarters for the second and third games for each team. The 2019-20 season will officially resume from July 30 (July 31 IST).

NBA scrimmages scores, Day 3 Game 1: Philadelphia 76ers vs Memphis Grizzlies (90-83)

The 76ers managed to dominate the first half paired with a double-double from Tobias Harris for a 90-83 victory over the Grizzlies. The team established an early 25-12 lead, which they extended by 14 points before the third period. The Grizzlies trailed by 29 points at one point but managed to score 16 points after the intermission before falling back in the final quarter.

Harris led the scoreboard with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists. Joel Embiid followed with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist. Ben Simmons posted 9 points, 9 assists and 3 steals. Josh Richardson and Shake Milton both scored 6 points, while Al Horford recorded 5 points and 2 rebounds off the bench.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 20-point and 11-point double-double, while Kyle Anderson chipped in 14 points and 8 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr added 13 points, while Brandon Clarke and De’Anthony Melton recorded 11 and 10 points off the bench, respectively. Though Ja Morant shot only 3-for-12 from the field for 7 points, he posted 8 assists and 7 rebounds. Both teams will play again on Sunday (Monday IST). 76ers will face OKC Thunder to start Sunday's scrimmages while Grizzlies will face the Houston Rockets for the final game of the day.

NBA scrimmages scores, Day 3 Game 2: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Celtics (98-84)

OKC Thunder started their Scrimmage schedule with a 98-84 win again the Celtics. Thunder outscored the Celtics during all four quarters as the shot 52% from the field and 33% from three-point range while restricting the Celtics to 44% from the field and 21% from the three-point range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 17 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Steven Adams matched his 17 points while shooting 8-of-11 from the field. Abdel Nader added 11 points from the bench.

Enes Kanter was the only Celtics players who scored in double digits with 11 points, points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis added 9 and 8 points respectively. The Celtics will return to the court on Sunday with their game against the Phoneix Suns, while the Thunder will face the 76ers on the same day.

NBA scrimmages day 3 results Game 3: Houston Rockets vs Raptors (83-94)

Serge Ibaka led the Raptors to a 94-83 victory over the Houston Rockets with 18 points while shooting 8-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range. The Rockets led the game 75-72 into the final period, but the Raptors went on a 22-4 run for over six minutes to establish a lead. Pascal Siakam posted 13 points and defended the team's paint along with Ibaka as the Raptors out-rebounded the Rockets 43-38. Terence Davis totalled 15 points off the bench.

James Harden led the Rockets with 24 points and 11 assists while shooting 3-of-7 from the three-point range. Russell Westbrook recorded 10 points and 9 rebounds in 18 minutes, while Danuel House Jr added 18 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Both teams will return on Sunday, where Rockets will face the Grizzlies, and the Raptors will go against the Portland Trail Blazers.

(Image source: NBA Canada official Twitter – @NBACanada)