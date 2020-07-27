Lou Williams To Be Investigated After Visiting Club While Away From The NBA Bubble

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams was among the NBA stars who left the Orlando bubble due to an emergency. While Williams was supposed to return before the restart, an Instagram story of him partying with Jack Harlow was shared online after his departure. Though Williams ended up denying the allegations, the NBA will reportedly investigate Williams for his actions.

Lou Williams at strip club: NBA investigates Lou Williams over IG story of him partying outside Orlando bubble

As per ESPN, the NBA is investigating what Williams did while he was away from the bubble in Orlando, Florida. The purpose of the investigation is to determine the extent of his re-quarantining process. The news of the league looking into the matter came after Willams featured in rapper Harlow's Instagram story while at the Magic City club in Atlanta. Harlow (along with Williams) quickly deleted and denied the existence of the picture, saying he posted an old photo to reminisce as he misses the Clippers star. However, in the photo, Williams is seen wearing a mask the NBA provided at the campus in Walt Disney World.

Reports add that the 33-year-old player has been interviewed by NBA's security about his whereabouts. Williams apparently agreed to have visited the club for a short period last week. He added that there were no entertainers present when they visited. He further revealed that he was attending a viewing for his late family friend's father Paul G Williams, which ended at 6 PM, after which he headed to the club for dinner. He even retweeted a photo which said 'Long Live Pops'.

Jack Harlow posted this and deleted this on his IG story yesterday 💀💀 https://t.co/ZGYt6gc5RV pic.twitter.com/8Y9NOMUJmz — Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) July 24, 2020

According to the league's safety protocols, Williams was tested for the virus every day he was away from the campus. Upon returning, players will have to undergo a minimum four-day quarantine before being allowed to play and practice again. The quarantine could also extend up to 10 or 14 days depending on the event.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers stated that he cannot share much about the situation as he was not with Williams. However, he informed that the guard was back, and they definitely did not enjoy or like the photos that were released. Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley were other two Clippers players who were secured to leave the campus. Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet are also currently available to play in Orlando.

