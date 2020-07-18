LeBron James Bubble Food: Lakers Star Opts Against Bringing Personal Chef To Disney Bubble

The NBA bubble the players find themselves in has been making the headlines for a few wrong reasons. As the players settled in the NBA bubble, a few of them posted photos of the Disney meals on social media. Given the basic conditions the players find themselves in inside the NBA bubble, LeBron James has taken the surprising decision of opting against bringing his personal entourage as he lives inside the NBA bubble.

LeBron James opts against bringing personal chef inside NBA bubble

It appears the LeBron James diet needs will be taken care of by someone else, as the Lakers superstar opted against bringing his personal staff to the NBA Orlando bubble. This meant that Dena Marino, LeBron James' chef won’t be the one taking care of the LeBron James diet. The Lakers star's diet and fitness are always under scrutiny, with LeBron James' chef helping the 35-year-old maintain his fitness levels.

Reporting on Jimmy Butler’s quarantine practice and how LeBron James isn’t utilizing any extra resources on campus to show teammates he’s in this with them. https://t.co/qLyt65vzGn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 15, 2020

However, LeBron James has decided against bringing his personal entourage inside the NBA bubble. The reason behind this decision has been touted as the fact that he does not want to alienate himself from the rest of the squad. With the Lakers' camaraderie there for everyone to see, it is believed that LeBron James wants that to stay with his teammates as they continue to stay atop the Western Conference.

With LeBron James deciding against bringing his personal chef, masseuse or security team inside the NBA bubble, it gives an indication of where his priorities lie at this stage of the season. TNT’s Chris Haynes reported on the development, saying that the decision has been taken to show solidarity with his teammates as the group stay together at Disney World. With this decision, James has ensured he is on the same level as his teammates, which is bound to rub off on others positively and build close-knit bonding within the team. Haynes also reported that the Lakers star has been spending the majority of his time with Anthony Davis and Quinn Cook.

No way Bron eating this LOL https://t.co/mGWgPBbS6S — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 8, 2020

Discussions around the LeBron James diet and LeBron James bubble food aren’t anything new. Earlier, LeBron James’s former teammate Tristan Thompson had shared that the LA Lakers star has the worst diet ever. A few months ago, Dena Marino, LeBron James' chef had also shared a sneak peek of the fried fish tacos that formed a part of his diet. Recently when pictures of the food inside the NBA bubble went viral, ex-NBA star Isaiah Thomas claimed that there was no way James would be eating that. The LA Lakers will resume their NBA season against LA Clippers on July 30, 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST). Before the season was suspended, LeBron James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and career-best 10.6 assists per game.

Image Courtesy: Lakers Twitter