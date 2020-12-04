Lakers Fans In Awe Of New Lore Series City Edition Jersey, Deem It A 'must Buy'

The Los Angeles Lakers will be revisiting their roots for the upcoming 2020-21 season. Honouring their old blue and white uniforms, the Lakers will be returning to the court with the new Lore Series City Edition jersey. Designed by Elgin Baylor, the new uniform will be a walk down the memory lane for an old Lakers fan as the defending champions aim for a two-peat this campaign.

Lakers City Edition jersey unveiled, fans excited about the Blue and White colourway

LEGACY OF LAKER LORE



Get your @Lakers Nike NBA City Edition Jersey NOW ➡️ https://t.co/wNDEuOpuS1



🗓️ NBA Season Starts Christmas Week with Games Beginning Tuesday, December 22. pic.twitter.com/Cabyf6Cjzh — NBA Store (@NBASTORE) December 3, 2020

This jersey will be a part of the Lore Series for the Lakers, which lets icons create some custom design. The first was done by late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who made one for the 2017-18 season. This season, the Lakers brought back the jersey for their championship run at the NBA bubble. After Lakers greats Magic Johnson and Shaquille O'Neal, Baylor has helped with the latest blue, grey and white colourways.

Nike has new Lakers City Edition gear already available or listed as coming soon. Elgin Baylor’s signature on the jersey confirms he’s the latest designer for the team’s Lore Series. pic.twitter.com/XSf1kQylzE — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 3, 2020

This edition will feature traces of both – the team's time in Minneapolis and the Showtime era. Previously, there were rumours about the Lakers coming back with a jersey bearing resemblance to their classic jersey. Lakers will complete 60 years in Los Angeles after their relocation from Minneapolis in the 1960-61 season. Per the league rules, teams can wear an older design to celebrate a milestone.

Man these City Edition Jerseys are a Must Buy for me!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/8HMLauMFbH — DTLF (@DantheLakersFAN) December 3, 2020

Best one out. — greed (@greed12181835) December 3, 2020

Pretty boring stuff @Lakers do something Hollywood or Beach themed for once — CaruShow (@AndrewS70166933) December 3, 2020

Those new Lakers jerseys are Icy ❄️ ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/ttN3cp3Zw1 — GOAT Jerseys (@GoatJersey) December 2, 2020

Most fans were in awe of the new Lakers jersey. On Twitter, fans shared photos of the uniform, declaring that a true Lakers fan will be aware of the meaning behind the jersey. "Man these City Edition Jerseys are a Must Buy for me," one fan wrote, adding a series of fire emojis.

Where to buy Lakers City jersey?

The Lakers city edition will be available to purchase on the NBA or Lakers store. The jersey is being sold at $109.99 at the NBA store. Other items range from $17.99 (socks) to $179.99 (courtside full-snap jacket).

