Anthony Davis Contract: Complete Breakdown Of The Lakers Star's 5-year, $190M Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis have finally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed the news. The news of Davis' contract comes hours after reports confirmed a two-year, $85 million contract extension for LeBron James. Both Davis and James have led the Lakers their 17th NBA title and will aim to bag a two-peat next year.

Anthony Davis contract with the Lakers is worth $190 million

Official: Anthony Davis has formally agreed to his five-year, $190M deal with the Lakers, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. https://t.co/dvRpEb8C0r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

While this deal pays Davis around $190 million over five years, it ensures his time and commitment to Los Angeles. However, the contract includes an early termination option, which can be signed any time he wants to. Earlier, Davis declined the $28.7 million player option the team offered him, working towards a more lucrative and long-term contract. Davis' contract will run through 2025.

Anthony Davis salary per year till 2025

YEAR SALARY 2020-21 $32,742,000 2021-22 $35,361,360 2022-23 $37,980,720 2023-24 $40,600,080 2024-25 $43,219,440 (P)

As per salary cap analyst, Danny Leroux, Davis chose the security of the longest deal that could be allowed. Davis also cannot have a no-trade clause, as he has not been with the Lakers for long. He gets 30 per cent of this year's flat cap and a raise from his first-year salary of about eight percent. Davis, now 27, could be with the Lakers after his 31st birthday as well. This season, he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the team.

"I don't think it was a doubt that I was coming back...LA is a place I want to be." @AntDavis23 sits with our @geeter3 to discuss his contract extension with the #LakeShow, aspirations for the upcoming season, and more. @Lakers pic.twitter.com/ekaeLLBn9A — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 4, 2020

Anthony Davis career earnings

As per Spotrac, Davis has earned $152,666,234 in his NBA career as of now. If he sticks with the Lakers' contract till 2025, he will have earned $309,827,834. So far, he's made $89,380,249 from his six seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and $58,141,705 with the Lakers (2 seasons).

Anthony Davis trade details

When the New Orleans Pelicans traded Davis to the Lakers, they lost a handful of assets. Though the deal proved to be expensive for the team, it resulted in a championship this October. Lakers gave up Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram for Davis, along with multiple first-round picks and swaps.

Anthony Davis net worth

As per Forbes, Anthony Davis net worth is currently $30.4 million. The No.1 pick in the 2012 Draft, Davis has a multi-year extension with Nike, adding to his on-court salary. He also has an endorsement deal with Ruffles (2019), where he reportedly acts as a "creative partner", helping them come up with new products. He ranks 44th on the Forbes' 'The World's Highest-Paid Athletes' list 2020.

