Lakers Legend Magic Johnson's New Feature-film Documentary In The Works

NBA legend Magic Johnson is soon going to be a part of a feature documentary. As per Variety's Brent Lang, Johnson will the subject of the feature film documentary from XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films. The project is currently in its initial stages and has been announced weeks after Michael Jordan's The Last Dance finished airing and became ESPN's most popular documentary.

As per the report, the filmmakers have been given 'unprecedented access' to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who led his team to five NBA championships. The documentary will compile old footage of Johnson along with interviews with him, his family, NBA players and some business leaders. As of now, directors are being considered for the project.

In a statement, XTR CEO Bryn Mooser said that heroes need to be celebrated in the 'unprecedented times' more than they ever have. He added that 'as one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting'. Mooser stated that they are excited to tell his story and work closely with the Lakers great and NSV to 'take viewers inside his remarkable journey'.

The documentary will be funded by NSV, which is run by Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White. H.wood Media's John Terzian and Brian Toll and XTR will also be teaming up with Delirio Films. Fudge and Allen stated that while growing up, they viewed Johnson 'not only as an NBA Legend but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime'. They added that they are honoured to be able to assist in 'bringing to life the story of a man who has opened so many doors and inspired millions'.

Magic Johnson documentary: Magic Johnson NBA stats and businesses after retirement

Along with winning five NBA titles, Johnson won three NBA MVP awards, made 12 NBA All-Star appearances and picked up one Olympic Gold medal. After being diagnosed with HIV in 1991, Johnson became an advocate for HIV/AIDS and research related to both. After retiring, Johnson is now the CEO and chairman of Magic Johnson Enterprises, and also launched Magic Johnson Theatres, which he sold to Loews Cineplex.

The Lakers legend even bought a minority stake in the MLB team Los Angeles Dodgers, which he later sold. As per Los Angeles Times, the documentary could be released in 2021 and will focus on his days with the Lakers when he won the five NBA championships and then move on to highlight his transition into an entrepreneur. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April, Johnson had revealed that a documentary on his life was in the works.

