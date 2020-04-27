Magic Johnson Opens Up On The Moment He Shared With Michael Jordan After 1991 NBA Finals

Earlier this week, NBA's Twitter account shared a post in which Magic Johson and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan can be seen hugging after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Bulls in the NBA Finals. The quote was shared almost two hours after the third episode of Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance was broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. The Bulls defeated the Lakers during the 1991 NBA finals, which were also the last Magic Johnson NBA Finals before his retirement next season.

Magic Johnson NBA championships: Magic Johnson NBA Finals moment with Michael Jordan

“When they beat us, we met in between both locker rooms and he just put his arms and just started crying. He was so happy that he had won, that he busted through. That was a special moment for him and myself.” – Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/aKQXz2XCgW — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2020

According to Johnson's quote, Jordan came and hugged him after the Bulls won the championship. The Bulls legend was so happy he 'started crying', finally having won an NBA championship. Johnson added that it was a special moment for him and Jordan both.

“A spectacular move by Michael Jordan!”



1991 NBA Finals: Magic’s @Lakers vs. Michael’s @ChicagoBulls!



The Last Dance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/z03cXnRkBz — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2020

Though there have been various reports about Johnson and Michael Jordan having a sour relationship, the two have also been reported to have become close friends over the years. Both players apparently became friends while playing for the 1992 Dream Team. Over the years, Johnson has often called Jordan the best NBA player, even calling him the best entertainer of all time.

For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

