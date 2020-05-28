Alex Caruso Promises To 'dap Up' Rihanna Up After Singer Stared At Him During Lakers Game

In October 2019, a video of Rihanna and Los Angeles Lakers star Alex Caruso went viral. Rihanna, who is a known LeBron James fan, was at the Lakers game where she was seen staring at Caruso. The Lakers star was asked about the video, to which he said he would definitely go and 'dap up' Rihanna if he had another chance.

Caruso is for the people pic.twitter.com/P3HIvaCasc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2020

Alex Caruso dap: Will Alex Caruso dap up Rihanna as promised?

Rihanna ready to risk it all for Alex Caruso? pic.twitter.com/Xuja6Euil8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 26, 2019

In a recent episode of The LiucciCast, Alex Caruso was asked about the Rihanna clip while they discussed various celebrities who came to watch a Lakers game at the Staples Center. After some convincing, Caruso promised that he would introduce himself to Rihanna if he saw her again. The hosts asked Caruso about the video, telling him that it is his favourite GIF over all the dunks. He then asked Caruso why he did not dap her up, which would have been a higher risk involving a higher reward. He then dared Caruso to do so, saying that if Rihanna left him hanging, it would be a 'forever' one.

Caruso replied by saying that it would also be funny. Either way, they both agreed that it would be a win for Caruso. The Lakers star then promised everyone that 'for the culture' he will definitely 'try to make something happen' if it happens again. He then added that from now on, he will be using 'for the culture' to describe every action he makes as it is his new favourite line.

Fans commented on Caruso's promise, remembering the iconic video from 2019. Some people made fun of Caruso for saying culture, while some were unhappy about the media reporting something related to GIFs and memes.

Alex Caruso dap: Fans react to Alex Caruso memes

