Lakers Star JaVale McGee Earned Only $3.5m With Warriors Despite Winning Two NBA Rings

JaVale McGee has proved to be a vital cog in the Los Angeles Lakers set-up this season, allowing Anthony Davis to venture further ahead on the court. McGee's defensive presence along with the arrival of Dwight Howard has reignited Lakers hope of ending their NBA championship drought and help LeBron James win his 4th NBA ring.

JaVale McGee net worth: JaVale McGee Lakers contract

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the JaVale McGee net worth figure can be estimated to be around $14million. Much of the JaVale McGee net worth can be attributed to his salary from playing professional basketball in the NBA. The 32-year-old currently plies his trade for the Los Angeles Lakers, having signed for them in a two-year $6.3 million deal in 2018. While McGee enjoyed his most productive spell with the Golden State Warriors, his earnings there were far from his best. According to IB Times, McGee earned $3.5 million in his two years as a Warrior. Comparatively, he had his biggest paydays in Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers where he earned $22.7 million in three years and $23 million in two years, respectively according to Spotrac.

JaVale McGee net worth: JaVale McGee rings

JaVale McGee was drafted 18th overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft and displayed rare skills for a big man. McGee had a successful period with under Steve Kerr at the Golden State Warriors and was a key man in their set-up as they won consecutive NBA championships at the expense of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both of the JaVale McGee rings came during his two-year stint with the Warriors before he shifted base to the Lakers. Lakers haven't won the NBA championship since 2010, and McGee would hope to end the brought and add another ring to his honours at the end of the current season.

JaVale McGee net worth: JaVale McGee family and personal life

Basketball comes naturally to the JaVale McGee family. JaVale's mother, Pamela McGee, was a Hall-of-Famer in the WNBA while his sister Imani McGee-Stafford used to play for Dallas Wings. McGee-Stafford has left the league recently to pursue law school according to IB Times. McGee's father, 6-foot-10-inch George Montgomery, was a 1985 draft second-round selection by the Portland Trail Blazers, though he did not play for the team. He is also cousins with former NFL defensive end Jarron Gilbert. McGee is also a record producer under the moniker Pierre. He also invested in the movie All Eyez on Me that was released in 2017 and tackled the life of rapper and activist Tupac Shakur.

(Image Credit: JaVale McGee Instagram)