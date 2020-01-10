Lakers Are A SOFT Team, Other NBA Teams Don't Fear LeBron James-led Side Anymore: Report

Los Angeles Lakers are currently the best side in the Western Conference with a 30-7 win-loss record. They possess stars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis in their ranks.

However, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, other teams in the NBA aren't afraid of the Lakers. Smith revealed that he had conversations with several NBA players, who think the same about the Lakers.

Stephen A. Smith on the Lakers reputation around the league and notably from the Clippers: pic.twitter.com/T6OaXL1UVj — TheLakersReview (@TheLakersReview) January 8, 2020

'Lakers are soft' - Kawhi Leonard and others

According to Smith, teams in the NBA have identified Lakers as a soft target. Smith added that no one questions the talent in the Lakers squad. While they can be a terrifying team on their day, Smith says other teams think 'they can get at them'. Smith further added that teams aim to get physical against them.

“You know what they bring to the table talent-wise, but nobody fears them because you have people literally saying, ‘They’re soft.’ That, ‘We can get at them.’- Stephen A. King

Although they possess an excellent win-loss record this season, they have lost to fellow championship contenders thrice already - twice to city-rivals LA Clippers and once at Milwaukee Bucks.

Last month in December, they went on a four-game losing streak. Despite struggling for consistency, Clippers are 2-0 up on the Lakers this season. They have managed to successfully deploy the physical approach against the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Smith also claimed that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard believes that LeBron James has been afraid to guard him in both of their match-ups.

Since ending their losing streak, Lakers are on a six-game winning run. LA Lakers will face Dallas Mavericks next on Friday night (Saturday 8:15 AM IST).

Fans react to 'Lakers soft allegations'

The Lakers are soft but the Clips was gettin their asses handed to them by the Bucks & let go of the rope.



Kawhi didn’t want to guard Giannis?



Dawg I’m so ready for the playoffs. — OG Slim  (@Jody_McFly) January 8, 2020

The Lakers are 30-5 against every team not named the Los Angeles Clippers and I’m supposed to believe their rep around the league is they are soft? Nah lol — Teflon Kam (@Kameron_Hay) January 8, 2020

Image Courtesy: LA Lakers Twitter