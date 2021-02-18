Michael Jordan Mesmerises Fans With Huge, Timeless Trainer Collection Over The Years

NBA legend Michael Jordan continues to grab the limelight even though his star-studded career in the NBA came to an end 18 years ago. The six-time NBA champion, who turned 58 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, became the talk of the town on social media as fans highlighted the eye-catching trainers he wore over the years. The timeless collection of the Jordan brand includes 35 different styles as well as plenty of collaborative silhouettes. In fact, some of them were spotted during the airing of The Last Dance docu-series last year, which depicted the Chicago Bulls' quest to win a sixth NBA title in eight years during the 1997/98 season.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that the Nike SNKRS app was reportedly restocking a bunch of sold-out Air Jordan styles in celebration of Michael Jordan’s 58th birthday on Wednesday. A sneaker leak social media account shared information of the potential forthcoming restock on Instagram which included the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” collab, the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Jubilee,” the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Fire Red,” the Air Jordan 11 Adapt and the Fragment x Air Jordan 3.

MJ's Air Jordan collection over the years

Michael Jordan's sneaker collection consists of trainers under the Air Jordan umbrella, the brand produced exclusively for him in early 1984 by Nike while its products were released to the public later that year. When the 10-part docu-series, 'The Last Dance' aired in April 2020, reports claim that the Air Jordan orders spiked by 90 per cent. Here's a look at some of the best sneakers that Jordan wore during his time on the court:

1985: Air Jordan I — The Air Jordan I was the first release among the popular series of trainers in the world. It was also the only trainer that Jordan wore for more than one season and it was his go-to for both his debut and sophomore with the Chicago Bulls.

1988: Air Jordan III — In 1988, Jordan donned the third pair of sneakers that had been designed for him. They were also the first-ever to feature on the Jumpman logo.

1990: Air Jordan V — By 1990, Jordan had become a phenomenon in the NBA and was already crowned as the MVP, defensive player of the Year and top scorer in the league. During the 1989-90 season, Jordan dropped a staggering 92 three-pointers while wearing the Jordan V.

1995: Air Jordan XI — The Air Jordan XI had a design that was presented by no other Air Jordan before. It was a nontraditional look with a futuristic, wraparound patent leather upper.

1998: Air Jordan XIV — The design for the Air Jordan XIV took inspiration from Ferrari, Jordan's favoured car manufacturer. The trainers also featured a sleek and low-to-the-ground silhouette, a Ferrari-like Jumpman jewel logo, tyre tread rubber panel on the heels and spoiler-inspired tongues.

Michael Jordan net worth details

According to reports, Michael Jordan earned a reported $90 million as an NBA player when he played for the Chicago Bulls. However, Forbes values his current net worth at a whopping $1.6 billion, making him the richest retired athlete in the world. It is believed that Jordan makes around $100 million per year from his Nike royalties.

