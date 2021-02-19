NBA Live Scores And Results: Nets Trump Lakers 109-98, Raptors Edge Past Bucks

With February already drawing to a close, NBA teams are close to wrapping another week of their season's first half. On Thursday (Friday IST), three games were played, including the defending champions taking on the Brooklyn Nets — current favourites for many to win the 2021 title. The Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat also won their games.

NBA live scores: Raptors edge past Milwaukee Bucks 110-96

With this loss, the Bucks are looking at their longest skid in four seasons. Norman Powell dropped 29 points, while Pascal Siakam had 27 points in the Raptors' 110-96 win against the Bucks. "I thought we did a great job as a team of moving the ball and playing hard on defense to open up our transition so we could get easy looks," Powell said after the game, shooting 9-for-12 from the field.

"He was aggressive and decisive tonight," Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, praising Powell.

The Bucks, on the other hand, are losing without Jrue Holiday — who has missed six games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols. "When things go bad, that's where you get better... that's where you improve," Giannis Antetokounmpo said, dropping 23 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists. Donte DiVincenzo had 14 points, while Khris Middleton posted 13.

NBA results: Miami Heat beat Sacramento Kings 118-110

Jimmy Butler dropped 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Heat to their win against the Kings. This was Butler's third consecutive triple-double, also ending the team's losing streak. Bam Adebayo also scored a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds. Tyler Herro had 27 points, while Kelly Olynyk posted season-high 22 points.

"They have to shoulder big-time responsibilities for us. That's not only on court but from a leadership standpoint," Heat head coach said about Butler and Adebayo.

"We were just out there playing," Adebayo said, adding that they were only trying to get a win. On the other hand, Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, while De'Aaron Fox added 11 points and 10 assists.

NBA highlights: KD-less Nets beat Lakers 109-98

Without Davis, James and the Lakers failed to beat the Nets — who were without Durant. James Harden scored team-high 23 points, while Joe Harris added 21 points, which included three-pointers. Irving dropped 16 points and 7 rebounds. “I don’t think we’re getting too carried away,” Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash said after the game.

He added that they played a solid game, and got another good road win. "We have to take the opportunity to get better regardless of the results, but it also feels sweet when you go out West and win some games". Irving spoke about Davis and Dennis Schroder being injured, positive that they will play the full Lakers roster soon.

“Missing AD and then our starting point guard in Dennis, it’s a big blow for us,” James said as he scored his 35,000th career point. He finished the game with 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Kyle Kuzma dropped 16 points and 10 rebounds. This was the Lakers' second loss in ten games.

NBA live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA matches tomorrow: January 19 (January 20 IST)

Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM EST (5:30 AM IST)

Chicago Bulls at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 PM EST (6:00 AM IST)

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM EST (6:00 AM IST)

Detroit Pistons at Memphis Grizzlies, 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

OKC Thunder at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans, 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9:00 PM EST (7:30 AM IST)

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers 10:00 PM EST (8:30 AM IST)

(Image credits: AP)