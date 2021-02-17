Michael Jordan's 90s Income Is Reportedly Similar To What Today's Players Make

Today, NBA players are among the most highest-paid athletes in the world. While the range of their salaries varies, many earn millions during their stint in the league. As the years have gone by, the salaries have also increased. However, looking at how much NBA legend Michael Jordan made during his peak, he might have earned money similar to what players make now.

Michael Jordan career earnings similar to today's players?

As per a Pop Sugar report, Jordan's salary is a lot considering the 90s. According to reports, Jordan made around $2.5 million to $4 million from 1990 to 1996. As he reached the latter half of his career, his earnings were exceeding the salary cap. Reports add that he made $3.85 million during the season, which is considered a substantial amount.

Thanks to numerous loopholes, Jordan was able to sign his $30.1 million contract for the 1996-97 season. As he had become a free agent, the salary cap rules could be bent — as teams could then exceed the limit to sign or re-sign their players. For the 1997-1998 season, the same process was repeated. Jordan earned $33.1 million, while the salary cap was $27 million.

Jordan's salary (not adjusted for inflation)

1990-91 – $2.5 million

1991-92 – $3.25 million

1992-93 – $4 million

1994-95 – $3.85 million

1995-96 – $3.85 million

Michael Jordan net worth

As per Forbes, the Michael Jordan net worth stands at $2.1 billion. The NBA legend is considered the richest NBA player in history. Jordan has also won six NBA championships in his career, all with the Bulls. Over the years, Jordan has bagged various endorsements, including his deal with Nike. Along with that, Jordan owns the NBA team Charlotte Hornets, multiple restaurants all over the world and his own golf course.

The Bulls paid Michael Jordan $33 million in his final season (1997-98 season).



At an inflation adjusted $52 million, it's still the most an NBA player has gotten paid in a single season.



The highest salary this season is Steph Curry at $40.2 million.#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/zjikL1UXNz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan Hornets owner

His 15 seasons in the NBA earned Jordan around $93 million. However, his investments, Nike brand deal and endorsements have helped make his fortune. As per Forbes, he has also earned $1.8 billion (pre-tax) from partners. In 2010, he bought a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets worth $175 million. He is currently the only NBA player who has a majority stake in an NBA team.

How much do NBA players make?

According to Basketball-Reference, NBA players earned $7 million on an average for the 2019-20 season. The middle salary was $2.96 million. While Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year supermax extension worth $228.2 million with the Milwaukee Bucks, Steph Curry remained the highest-paid athlete (not considering the escrow cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic) with a $40.2 million paycheck.

First-year players have a minimum salary limit of $898,310.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

