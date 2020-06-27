Lakers Schedule 2020: Revised Schedule, Key Games & NBA Playoffs Chances For LeBron & Co.

Leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 win-loss record, the Los Angeles Lakers are among the 22 teams travelling to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The NBA schedule 2020 schedule, which was released by the league on Friday (Saturday IST), also contains the complete Lakers schedule 2020. The Lakers schedule 2020 includes the eight seeding games which will be played from July 30 to August 13. As the Lakers are leading the Western Conference standings at the moment, they are one of the favourites for the NBA playoff bracket 2020

Also read | NBA releases schedule: Complete NBA schedule 2020 revealed

NBA releases schedule: The complete Lakers schedule 2020 from July 30 to August 13

The Lakers schedule 2020 begins with a Lakers vs Clippers 2020 game on July 30 (July 31 IST). The Clippers and Lakers have played three games this season, all of which the Lakers have lost. However, if LeBron James and the Lakers defeat the Clippers (who are ranked second in the Western Conference), they will secure the top-seeded spot as they will be 6.5 games ahead of the other teams in the Western Conference with seven games remaining. Except for the Sacramento Kings, all the teams the Lakers are playing have secured a playoff spot and are at or above the 39-26 win-loss record.

James, who is contention for the NBA MVP award along with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game before the NBA season was suspended on March 11. Anthony Davis was also averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game before the suspension was announced. As per reports, James' games in Orlando can give him an edge over Giannis for the MVP race.

The Lakers also have to work towards finding a replacement for guard Avery Bradley, who has decided to opt-out of the NBA restart. As per reports, the team will give Alex Caruso and Rajon Rando more time off the bench to make up for the loss. When Bradley was out in November and December, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was used as a starter by the team.

Reports also added that Davis and James might sit-out one or two games to rest for the NBA playoffs starting on August 17. As per some reports, the team could also treat the eight games as pre-season ones to gear up for the playoffs.

Also read | Which teams won’t return to the NBA this season? Full list of 22 teams heading to Orlando and NBA schedule 2020

The Lakers 2020 schedule starts with a Lakers vs Clippers 2020 game on July 30

Also read | NBA schedule 2020: When will the NBA season start again? NBA's 22-team playoff format approved by officials, NBA TV schedule

NBA releases schedule: Lakers vs Clippers 2020 game kicks off the Lakers schedule 2020

DATE TEAM TIME July 30 vs LA Clippers 6:00 PM EST (July 31, 3:30 AM IST) August 1 vs Toronto Raptors 5:30 PM EST (August 2, 3:00 AM IST) August 3 vs Utah Jazz 6:00 PM EST (August 4, 3:30 AM IST) August 5 vs Oklahoma City Thunder 3:30 PM EST (August 6, 1:00 AM IST) August 6 vs Houston Rockets 6:00 PM EST (August 7, 3:30 AM IST) August 8 vs Indiana Pacers 3:00 PM EST (August 9, 12:30 AM IST) August 10 vs Denver Nuggets 6:00 PM EST (August 11, 3:30 AM IST) August 13 vs Sacramento Kings TBD

Also read | NBA gives teams, players more detailed schedule for restart: NBA schedule 2020, NBA seeding 2020, NBA schedule release

NBA releases schedule: Other Lakers schedule 2020 details and who might play them in the NBA playoffs round 1

The Lakers vs Clippers matchup is considered to be the most anticipated game of the NBA seeding games, as it could prove to be a preview of the Western Conference Finals a few weeks later. As per the league's plans, the No. 8 seed at the end of the seeding games will go directly to a No. 1 seed vs No. 8 seed matchup for the Round 1 of the playoffs if the No. 8 seed have a four-game lead over the other teams.

However, if the team is within four games, there will be a play-in tournament between the No. 9 seed and No. 8 seed. For the spot to be finalized, the No. 8 seed would have to beat the No. 9 team once, while the No. 9 seed will have to beat the No. 8 twice in a row. The current No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies have a 3.5 games lead over Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. All three team, along with San Antonio Spurs, can force a play-in tournament. The Lakers will mostly maintain their lead if they defeat the Clippers on July 30, which means they could end up playing the Grizzlies for the first round.

The NBA today released its complete game schedule and national television schedules for TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV for the “seeding games,” which will be played July 30 – Aug. 14 to tip off the resumption of the 2019-20 season. #WholeNewGame https://t.co/REVq8KJti3 — NBA (@NBA) June 26, 2020

(Image source: LA Lakers official Instagram)