Which Teams Won’t Return To The NBA This Season? Full List Of 22 Teams Heading To Orlando

On Thursday, the NBA approved the plan to restart the season, which had been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Per the plan approved by the league's board of governance, a revamped regular season format will be used by the league when the teams return in late-July. The 2019-20 season will restart with 22 teams playing in the regular season with eight games per team. The playoffs will be played the usual format as eight teams from each conference will head to the postseason.

The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31.



Full release: https://t.co/NYm89lLkX2 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2020

22 NBA teams list

According to the statement released by the NBA, "the 22 returning teams would be the 16 teams (eight per conference) in current playoff positions and the six teams that are currently six games or fewer behind the eighth seed in their respective conferences." In simple terms, the 22 NBA teams list includes the top 22 sides with the best win-loss record this season.

22 NBA teams list: NBA teams going to Orlando

13 teams from the Western Conference and 9 teams from the Eastern Conference will be heading to Orlando to play the final part of the current season. Per reports, the remaining games will be played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Disney World Resort is also in contention as the venue yet to be confirmed by the league.

A reminder of how the standings look and who's heading to Orlando 👀 pic.twitter.com/X1ottDknIA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

NBA teams not going to Orlando

Golden State Warriors (15-50) and Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45) are the two teams from the Western Conference to face the early elimination. Meanwhile, six teams from the Eastern Conference - Cleveland Cavaliers (19-46), Atlanta Hawks (20-47), Detroit Pistons (20-46), New York Knicks (21-45), Chicago Bulls (22-43) and Charlotte Hornets (23-42) - are among the NBA teams not going to Orlando.

Which teams are in the NBA playoffs?

The 22 NBA teams going to Orlando includes 16 franchises in playoff position at the time the NBA was suspended back in March. The six other teams - Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs - are within six games off a playoff berth. Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics are the four teams who already clinched their 2020 playoffs spot before the suspension.

As mentioned above each team will play eight regular-season games before a play-in tournament to determine the eighth team to qualify for the playoffs. The playoffs will consist of eight teams from each conference and a regular best-of-seven series among them to determine the Conference champions and subsequently the NBA champions.

Sources: The NBA informed the Board of Governors of scheduled dates:



- Training camp: June 30, July 7 travel to Orlando

- 2019-20 season: July 31

- Free agency: Oct. 18

- 2020-21 targets: Nov. 10 training camp, Dec. 1 opening night (can remain fluid) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

