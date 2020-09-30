Lakers Vs Heat Live Stream Details; How To Watch NBA Finals Live, TV Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face each other in Game 1 of the highly-anticipated NBA Finals on Wednesday, September 30, 9:00 pm EST (Thursday, October 1, 6:30 am IST). The Lakers, who topped the Western Conference table, will enter the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, will be appearing in their first NBA final since 2014, when LeBron James was a part of their roster.

Lakers vs Heat live stream details: How to watch NBA live in India and the USA?

NBA Finals Game 1 will be broadcast nationally in the USA (ABC). The game will be broadcast live on Sony Six in India. Apart from TV broadcasts, games can be live-streamed on apps. US fans with a YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription can stream Lakers vs Heat Game 1 live, as they offer an NBA TV plan.

In India, the SonyLIV app and FanCode will stream NBA games live with a subscription. Currently, FanCode is India's first NBA live streaming partner. Apart from these apps, the NBA TV app also streams each game live. With an NBA League Pass, fans worldwide can stream every game of the finals.

Lakers vs Heat live stream: Lakers vs Heat start time

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 9:00 pm EST (Thursday, October 1, 6:30 am IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC (USA), Sony Six (India)

Lakers vs Heat schedule

Lakers vs Heat NBA Finals 2020: Lakers vs Heat team news and preview

Best in the West.

4-1 in each series.

NBA Finals bound.



The @Lakers represent the West in Game 1 of the #NBAFinals Presented by YouTube TV this Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on ABC! #BestOfNBA pic.twitter.com/N0mUTnfwDh — NBA (@NBA) September 28, 2020

LeBron James, who is averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, will be playing the 10th NBA Final of his 17-year-long NBA career. Anthony Davis, however, is leading the team with 28.8 points per game in the playoffs. "We're going to have to play damn near perfect because they're such a good team and they do so many things well," Jimmy Butler said following the Heat's 4-2 win against the Boston Celtics. Butler stated that they will have to pass "the LeBron James test" to win the championship. James, 35, led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals win with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Lakers vs Heat predictions

Lakers win Game 1, secure title in 6.

