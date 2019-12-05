Lakers Vs Jazz Highlights: LeBron James' Controversy Overshadows Lakers' 121-96 Win

The Vivint Smart Home Arena witnessed the LA Lakers' trademark hashtag 'LakeShow' on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). LeBron James and Anthony Davis once again combined to lead the Lakers to their 19th win in the NBA's Western Conference this season. LeBron James provided the spectators with an absurd moment during the first half of the game that is sure to grab some headlines after their 121-96 win over Utah Jazz on the night.

In the first half of the game, Lakers star LeBron James walked the ball across the court to set up his team's offence, but not without his debatable rule-bending dribble. James dribbled up the court and then appeared to palm the ball after crossing the mid-court line. He then decided to take three steps and dribbled again, much to the dismay of Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. The referee, however, chose to turn a blind eye to the incident.

Also Read | James Harden Will Score 100 Points Soon, Says Spurs Star DeMar DeRozan

Lakers vs Jazz: LeBron James forgets how to dribble

LMAO LeBron 😂 pic.twitter.com/62xwLe8aD0 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 5, 2019

Whether that incident played a part in dampening the morale of Utah Jazz on the night will be up for debate. LeBron James and Anthony Davis, however, had no qualms about the incident and went about their business as usual to register a combined 46 points against Utah Jazz. The usual suspects, i.e. Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provided the ideal foil for the Lakers' star duo of Davis and James. Here are the player ratings from the game.

Anthony Davis (26 PTS, 9-11 FGM) and the @Lakers move to 19-3 on the season! #LakeShow



LeBron James: 20 PTS, 12 AST

Donovan Mitchell: 29 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/xmDUECvc9G — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2019

Also Read | Trail Blazers Vs Clippers Highlights, Player Ratings As Paul George Drops 25 Pts

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz player ratings

LA Lakers

LeBron James - 8/10

Anthony Davis - 7.5/10

Kyle Kuzma - 7/10

Rajon Rondo - 7/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - 7/10

JaVale McGee - 6.5/10

Dwight Howard - 6.5/10

Anthony Davis (26 PTS, 9-11 FGM) and the @Lakers move to 19-3 on the season! #LakeShow



LeBron James: 20 PTS, 12 AST

Donovan Mitchell: 29 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/xmDUECvc9G — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2019

Also Read | Vivek Ranadive Installs Hoops Outside Sacramento Kings Locker Room For Free-throw Practice

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell - 7/10

Bojan Bogdanovic - 7/10

Rudy Gobert - 6.5/10

Joe Ingles - 6.5/10

Jeff Green - 6/10

Royce O'Neal - 6/10

Georges Niang - 5.5/10

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony Thanks Kawhi Leonard And Paul George For Support, Calls Them 'Real Ones'