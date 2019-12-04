Trail Blazers Vs Clippers Highlights, Player Ratings As Paul George Drops 25 Pts

With a record of eight wins out of their last nine games and four players averaging over 18 points in the NBA heading into the game, the LA Clippers always looked likely to emerge victorious over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center. Add to this the fact that before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers said that his star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are yet to train alongside each other in the NBA this season, and the Blazers were more than likely to be in for a long evening on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India).

However, that did not seem to be the case, as the Blazers went neck to neck with the Clippers throughout the game. CJ McCollum, Damien Lillard, Hassan Whiteside and the Blazers’ much-heralded new acquisition Carmelo Anthony led the charge. However, with the likes of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley and Patrick Patterson turning up for the Clippers, the Clippers proved to be too much to handle for the Portland Trail Blazers as they succumbed to a 117-97 loss. Montrezl Harrell and Paul George provided the star turn for the Clippers. Here are the player ratings from the game.

NBA 2019-20: Trail Blazers vs Clippers highlights

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers player ratings

LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard – 7/10

Paul George – 8.5/10

Patrick Beverley – 8/10

Ivica Zubac –7/10

Patrick Patterson –7.5/10

Montrezl Harrell – 8.5/10

Maurice Harkless – 6.5/10

Lou Williams - 7/10

Portland Trail Blazers

Hassan Whiteside – 7.5/10

Damian Lillard – 7.5/10

CJ McCollum – 7.5/10

Carmelo Anthony – 7/10

Rodney Hood – 6.5/10

Anfernee Simons – 7/10

