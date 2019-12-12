The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Lakers Vs Magic: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lead Lakers To 5th Straight Win

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers registered a 96-87 victory against the Orlando Magic on December 12. Here are the player ratings for Thursday's Lakers vs Magic NBA game

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Lakers vs Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 96-87 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The game took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. LeBron James scored a game-high 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the LA Lakers. Anthony Davis added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in with 15 points. On the other hand, Jonathon Isaac scored 19 points and 8 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier added 18 points. Aaron Gordon also scored 14 points and 14 rebounds. 

Also read | NBA: LeBron James, Anthony Davis match Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal 2003 LA Lakers record

Lakers vs Magic highlights: LeBron James leads Lakers to their fifth straight win

The Lakers had a massive 26-9 lead after Q1, which they extended to a 51-38 by the end of Q2. The Magic were trailing by 24 points in Q2 but managed to come back and tie the score at 71 in Q4 with a three-pointer by Michael Carter-Williams. The Lakers scored the next few points, James assisting on all three of them. Alex Caruso and Jared Dudley scored a three-pointer each. James finished the LA Lakers' 10-0 run with a layup, giving them an 81-71 advantage over the Magic. Issac scored 10 points for the Magic after that, reducing the score difference to 88-83. James took a short rest, after which he returned and shot his only three for the game. The Lakers then had a 94-83 lead. The Lakers limited the Magic to a 19% shooting in Q1, Magic's lowest this NBA season. 

Also read | NBA: Anthony Davis joins LeBron James as fastest Lakers player to record a 50-point game

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic player ratings

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Avery Bradley – 4/10
  • Troy Daniels – 6.5/10
  • Alex Caruso – 5/10
  • Anthony Davis – 6/10
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 5.5/10
  • Danny Green – 4.5/10
  • Dwight Howard – 4/10
  • Jared Dudley – 5.5/10
  • LeBron James – 7.5/10
  • JaVale McGee – 6/10

Orlando Magic

  • D.J. Augustin – 5/10
  • Mo Bamba – 6.5/10
  • Khem Birch – 5/10
  • Michael Carter-Williams – 6/10
  • Evan Fournier – 7.5/10
  • Aaron Gordon – 6/10
  • Jonathan Isaac – 7/10
  • Wes Iwundu – 6/10
  • Terrence Ross – 4/10

Also read | Lakers vs Nuggets highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis dominate to extend win streak

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST