Lakers Vs Magic: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Lead Lakers To 5th Straight Win

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic 96-87 on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The game took place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA. LeBron James scored a game-high 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the LA Lakers. Anthony Davis added 16 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in with 15 points. On the other hand, Jonathon Isaac scored 19 points and 8 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier added 18 points. Aaron Gordon also scored 14 points and 14 rebounds.
The Lakers had a massive 26-9 lead after Q1, which they extended to a 51-38 by the end of Q2. The Magic were trailing by 24 points in Q2 but managed to come back and tie the score at 71 in Q4 with a three-pointer by Michael Carter-Williams. The Lakers scored the next few points, James assisting on all three of them. Alex Caruso and Jared Dudley scored a three-pointer each. James finished the LA Lakers' 10-0 run with a layup, giving them an 81-71 advantage over the Magic. Issac scored 10 points for the Magic after that, reducing the score difference to 88-83. James took a short rest, after which he returned and shot his only three for the game. The Lakers then had a 94-83 lead. The Lakers limited the Magic to a 19% shooting in Q1, Magic's lowest this NBA season.
