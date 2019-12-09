Anthony Davis Joins LeBron James As Fastest Lakers Player To Record A 50-point Game

Anthony Davis is in the form of his life. In yet another dominant performance, Anthony Davis scored a season-high 50 points to help the Lakers register a win. Davis only needed 23 games to accomplish such a feat in LA. He joined teammate LeBron James and NBA legend Cedric Ceballos as the fastest Los Angeles Lakers player to notch their first 50-point game for the franchise.

Anthony Davis joins LeBron James, Cedric Ceballos in an elite list

Anthony Davis has now won his battles against some of the best players in the NBA. He has dominated Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony-Towns of the Timberwolves in the past week. The Los Angeles Lakers look unbeatable at the moment, and with Anthony Davis having an MVP-like season, Lakers seem unstoppable.

Per @EliasSports, only LeBron James (16th) and Cedric Ceballos (22nd) needed fewer games before their first 50-point game with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6ZNn8708CA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2019

Anthony Davis' MVP-like season

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to their fourth successive victory on Sunday, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-125 to improve to 21-3 for the season. Anthony Davis also had seven boards, six assists and four steals in the game. He shot the ball well, hitting 20 of his 29 attempts. Furthermore, Anthony Davis’ ability to stay on the court has been impressive. He has suffered minor injuries this campaign but has still managed to pull through. Lakers would hope that he continues to do the same. The Lakers don’t look too concerned about Davis, although he has been plagued with health issues for a significant portion of his career.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face-off against Orlando Magic on Wednesday in the first of their five-game East Coast road trip. Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks are also on the Lakers’ fixture list. The Lakers are atop the Western Conference table, winning 21 games so far.

