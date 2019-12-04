Lakers Vs Nuggets Highlights: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Dominate To Extend Win Streak

Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in a 105-96 game on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). The match took place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, USA. The LA Lakers are now tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for an 18-3 win-loss record.

NBA Lakers vs Nuggets highlights: LA Lakers bounce back after losing to the Mavericks, beat Denver Nuggets 105-96

LeBron James finished the game with 25 points and 9 assists, which included a crucial dunk down the stretch which led LA Lakers to their victory. Anthony Davis added 25 points and 10 rebounds for the LA Lakers. Both teams had lost their previous games and ended their winning streaks, but LA Lakers bounced back. Davis was questionable until before the tip and had also missed the morning film session. He scored 13 points in Q3 while shooting 5 of 7. Jamal Murray scored 22 points for the Denver Nuggets while Paul Millsap added 21 points and 8 rebounds. Nikola Jocic scored 13 points and 8 assists. The Lakers maintained their lead of 10 halfway into Q4, but the Nuggets scored back-to-back points and reduced the deficit to 1 point with only 2:23 minutes left on the clock. However, the Nuggets did not score again. The LA Lakers made 3 free throws. James made a dunk after Davis' missed layup with just over one minute remaining.

NBA: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets player ratings

LA Lakers

Rajon Rondo – 5/10

Troy Daniels – 6/10

Alex Caruso – 6/10

Kyle Kuzma – 6/10

Anthony Davis – 7.5/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 4/10

Danny Green – 5/10

Dwight Howard – 7/10

LeBron James – 7.5/10

JaVale McGee – 4/10

Denver Nuggets

Will Barton – 4/10

Malik Beasley – 6/10

Juan Hernangomez – 4/10

Jerami Grant – 5/10

Gary Harris – 5/10

Nikola Jokic – 6/10

Paul Millsap – 7/10

Monte Morris – 5/10

Jamal Murray – 7/10

Mason Plumlee – 6/10

