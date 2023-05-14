Lakers vs Nuggets: Full Schedule, Live Streaming, Date & Timings for NBA conference final

After the highly intriguing semi-finals the NBA playoffs have reached the stage of the conference finals. On the Western front, LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets have qualified and will take on each other to secure a place in the NBA 2022/23 finals. The Lakers vs Nuggets schedule has been released, get hold of the dates now.

As the Lebron James vs Stephen Curry chapter comes to a close, another intriguing contest has emerged. King James' Lakers will be up against the formidable Nikola Dokic in the Western Conference final. Both players have been consistent throughout and now the ultimate face-off will decide who will progress towards the prized possession. Ahead of the encounter here's the schedule of the series, plus the streaming details. Here's the entire schedule.

Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Western Conference finals schedule

Date:

May 17

May 19

May 21

May 23

May 25

May 27

May 29

Timing: 6 AM IST

How to watch the live streaming of NBA playoffs Lakers vs Nuggets 2023 in India?

Basketball fans in India can watch the live stream of the Lakers vs Nuggets, the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and the Conference finals on Voot Select, JioCinema, and NBA.com on a subscription basis in India. The match will begin at 6 AM IST on Thursday, May 17 in India.

How to watch the live telecast of NBA playoffs Lakers vs Nuggets 2023 in India?

NBA fans in India can also watch Lakers vs Nuggets on Sports 18 on their TVs.

How to watch the live streaming of NBA playoffs Lakers vs Nuggets 2023 in the US?

In the US, fans can watch the live stream on ESPN and ABC, while TNT and NBA TV will broadcast the match on television. The game will begin at 8:30 PM. ET on Tuesday, May 16 in the US.

How to watch the NBA playoffs Lakers vs Nuggets 2023 in the UK?

Sky would broadcast the Lakers vs Nuggets at Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, the game will start at 1:30 AM. BST, May 17, 2023.