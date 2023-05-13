NBA Play-offs: Lebron James consoles Steph Curry after Lakers eliminate Warriors- WATCH

As LA Lakers drew the end of the road for the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the Western Conference semi-finals, a grim possibility also appears that it might be the last time that two of the greatest to grace the game LeBron James and Stephen Curry might have faced each other for the last time. While it was Lebron, who got the last laugh in this exchange, but the sportsmen's spirit was intact as post-match both the marquee men greeted each other. As a show of respect, Lebron James and Steph Curry embraced each other after the match.

The Warriors went up against a spirited Lakers side on Friday, who from the beginning pounced their authority in the match. While Klay Thompson and Steph Curry's missed 3-point attempts did not help their cause, Austin Reaves from the other end produced some magical moments in the match. In the end, the Lakers ended the proceedings with a lead of 21 and thereby took the unassailable lead of 4-2 in the series. The final score of the match turned out to be 122-101.

Lebron James consoles Steph Curry after Lakers eliminate Warriors

From the inception of the encounter, it was seen as a Lebron vs Curry contest. The two players constantly delivered for their respective teams in all 6 games. In Game 6 as well the GOATs breached the 30-point mark and lifted their teams. But because of the simple nature of the game, only one could win in the end and it had to be King James. After the culmination of four enthralling quarters, there was disappointment on one end and merriment on the other. However, sports mean that whatever happens in the game stays in the game, and after the match whatever the outcome comes irrespective of that both teams will congratulate each other. The moment that the NBA fans were waiting for did arrive after the match as the Chef met Lebron James. Here's a clip of the two after the match.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry share a Moment postgame 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oGccC6U9uv — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 13, 2023

While the Lakers vs Warriors chapter has finished with that embrace, the next episode awaits the Los Angeles Lakers. It is now the turn of the Western Conference Finals and it is Denver Nuggets who will take on the LA Lakers in the clash. The series will begin on May 16.

