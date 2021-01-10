Last Updated:

Lakers Vs Rockets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Lakers vs Rockets live stream: The Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets game can be streamed from multiple platforms via streaming services.

Written By
Devika Pawar
lakers vs rockets live stream

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets will meet each other on Sunday, January 10, 7:00 PM (Monday, January 11, 5:30 AM IST) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Rockets, who were on a two-game losing streak, will face the Lakers after their 132-90 win against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers too will look to bag a second straight win. 

Lakers vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Rockets live on TV?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

  • Lakers vs Rockets TV Channel (USA) – Spectrum SportsNet, AT&T SportsNet

Lakers vs Rockets team news

Los Angeles Lakers

  • LeBron James – Day to day, ankle
  • Anthony Davis – Day to day, right adductor
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Day to day, left ankle

Houston Rockets

  • Brodric Thomas – Out, ankle
  • Christian Wood – Day to day, knee
  • Danuel House – Out, back
  • Chris Clemons – Out for season, achilles

While both teams are coming off two wins, the Lakers have listed both Davis and James on a day-to-day basis. James, currently in the run for his fifth NBA MVP award, scored 28 points last game against the Chicago Bulls, while Motrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder both dropped 17 points. The Rockets had Christian Wood drop 22 points against the Magic, with Harden scoring 15 points and 13 assists. 

James has been performing consistently as the Lakers aim for another title. The Rockets, though with John Wall and Harden, are at a 3-4 win-loss record. 

Los Angeles Lakers vs Rockets prediction

  • LeBron James' Lakers will beat the Houston Rockets

(Image credits: AP)

First Published:
