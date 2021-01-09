LeBron James Further Stresses Upon '2 Americas' Point In DAMNING Post Game Interview

Over the course of the US Elections 2020, LeBron James vs Donald Trump was a frequent sight on Twitter as the Lakers star was one of Joe Biden's staunch supporters. The 35-year-old made no secret of his distaste when the former US President's stormed the US Capitol to delay Congress from certifying the results of November’s election. James stressed that there are two Americas they live in and continued his wider view of the world.

LeBron James post-game interview: Lakers star stresses on '2 Americas' point

Speaking after Los Angeles Laker's defeat to the San Antonio Spurs, LeBron James launched a scathing criticism on the supporters who stormed into the US Capitol on Wednesday. The 35-year-old said, “We live in two Americas and that was a prime example of that yesterday. If you don’t understand or see that then you need to take a step back. Not just one step but four or five or even 10 steps backwards". The NBA Finals MVP added, “How do you want your kids or grandkids to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it. I couldn’t help but wonder if those were my kind storming the Capitol what would have been the outcome. We all know what would have happened if anyone even got close let alone storm or get in the offices".

LeBron James had sported a t-shirt that said ‘DO YOU UNDERSTAND NOW?’ in large block lettering while entering the Staples Center ahead of the Spurs clash. The t-shirt also featured a slogan used by the Lakers star in the past, “In memoriam of the countless Black lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice". James said he wants people to understand what athletes and black people are saying when quizzed about the messaging on his t-shirt. The 35-year-old said that blacks in America don't get respect and don't get anything back for the service to their country except a slap in the face.

“We don’t get anything back from what we’ve given this country besides a slap in the face.” @KingJames shares his thoughts on being Black in America. pic.twitter.com/d4sx6XnmD5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 8, 2021

LeBron James believes that the events at the US Capitol were a direct correlation of what Donald Trump represents. The Lakers star said that America is supposed to set an example for others but looked like a third, fourth or a fifth-world country. The 35-year-old cited the entire incident as 'shameful' and 'embarrassing'. James has always been a vocal critic of Trump and believes that the former US President doesn't care about anyone but himself. Players and coaches from both teams locked arms in a circle at midcourt during the national anthem before Thursday’s game at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

