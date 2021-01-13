Lakers Vs Thunder Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns with defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, 8:00 PM (Thursday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma. The Lakers – leading the Western Conference – will look to extend their winning streak to four games. The Thunder, on the other hand, are placed ninth with a 5-5 win-loss record.

Balanced scoring.

▪️Shai 20

▪️Hami 16

▪️Lu 12

▪️George 12

▪️Baze 12

Balanced scoring.

▪️Shai 20

▪️Hami 16

▪️Lu 12

▪️George 12

▪️Baze 12

▪️Al 10

Lakers vs Thunder live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Thunder game live?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Lakers vs Thunder TV channel (USA) – Fox Sports Oklahoma and Spectrum SportsNet

Lakers vs Thunder team news

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ty Jerome – Out, left ankle

Trevor Ariza – Out, personal

Los Angeles Lakers

Wesley Matthews – Out, Achilles

LeBron James – Day-to-day, ankle

Anthony Davis – Day-to-day, toe

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, knee

Jared Dudley – Out, calf

With LeBron James and Anthony Davis both fit and playing almost every game, the Lakers are dominating the league, aiming for another title in 2021. James, 36, led the Lakers to their 117-100 victory against the Houston Rockets – highlighted by his Steph Curry-inspired no-look three-pointer during the second quarter. James is averaging 24.2 points per game, followed by Davis (22.5 PPG).

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, will look to bounce back after their 112-102 loss against the San Antonio Spurs. Before that, the Thunder were on a three-game winning streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team's leaderboards with a 20.9 points per game average.

Lakers vs Thunder prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will register a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(Image credits: AP)