Lakers Record Best Start Since 1985-86 Season, Thanks To LeBron James, Anthony Davis Duo

The Los Angeles Lakers are a force to be reckoned with this season and have been dominating their opponents on the court. The major part of their success can be given to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The chemistry between the duo has certainly worked wonders for Lakers this season. James has been dominating the play from the point guard spot and pulling the strings on offence. Davis, on the other hand, has played the role of anchor to perfection and has been teams best finishers near the rim.

NBA: Lakers make history against Magic

22-3: Our best start since '85. #LakersWin @KingJames: 25 pts, 11 reb, 10 ast@AntDavis23: 16 pts, 12 reb, 6 ast@CaldwellPope: 15 pts, 4 3pmhttps://t.co/Zc2sEXfWxS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 12, 2019

With their win over the Orlando Magic, the Los Angeles Lakers have made their best start since the 1985-86 season. The victory also extended Lakers winning streak to five games and are currently four games above the Los Angeles Clippers who are second in the West. Head coach Frank Vogel has played a huge role in making the Lakers are one of the top defensive teams in the league right now. They currently have a defensive rate of 103.1 for fourth place in the league.

👑 to 〰️



It never gets old. pic.twitter.com/jk4BjeOOU8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 12, 2019

NBA: Alex Caruso impact on Lakers

While Davis and James have been stealing the headlines for their play, Alex Caruso has been quietly making an impact coming from the bench. Over the last six games, Caruso has made 66.7% of his 3-pointers and shot nearly 60% from the field overall. Prior to that, Caruso was shooting 41.6% from the field, and just 28.6% from the three-point range. Coach Vogel has also acknowledged that Caruso has really played quite well this season.

Usually, it takes quite a few games before a newly-arranged squad comfortably gels with one another, but with this Lakers team, players have hit the right note from the word go.

