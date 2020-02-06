LAL Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers will host Houston Rockets on Thursday night (Friday IST). Lakers continue holding the top spot in the Western Conference with a 38-11 (win-loss) record. Rockets, on the other hand, are on the fourth spot with a 32-18 record. Keep reading for the LAL vs HOU Dream11 predictions, team news, schedule and all game details.

LAL vs HOU Dream11 match schedule

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Date: Friday, February 7, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM IST

King Time: Five treys in the fourth to put the game to bed 👑😴 pic.twitter.com/PmQPKMh6ni — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 6, 2020

LAL vs HOU Dream11 game preview

Rockets will enter the contest having acquired Robert Covington in a massive four-way deal involving Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks. Despite comfortably sitting 4th in the Western Conference, Rockets have suffered in defence against the top sides. Rockets are coming off of a 15-point win over Charlotte Hornets, with James Harden registering 40 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers were stunned by the Portland Trail Blazers recently. They have since picked up well, winning back-to-back games. Lakers are entering the contest after a comfortable 129-102 win over San Antonio Spurs. However, Anthony Davis is ruled out for the tie. It should come as a big blow for the Lakers.

LAL vs HOU Dream11 team news

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis (shoulder), DeMarcus Cousins (knee)

Houston Rockets: Russell Westbrook (thumb)

LAL vs HOU Dream11 predicted line-ups

LAL vs HOU Dream11 - Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis, Lebron James, JaVale McGee, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, Troy Daniels, Jared Dudley, Quinn Cook

LAL vs HOU Dream11 - Houston Rockets

Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington.

LAL vs HOU Dream11 team

Point Guards: R Rondo

Shooting guards: J Harden, D Green, A Bradley

Small forwards: L James (captain), D House

Power forwards: K Kuzma

Centre: P J Tucker

LAL vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Lakers would be the favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAL vs HOU Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.

