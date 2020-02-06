Warriors Trade Alec Burks And Glenn Robinson III To 76ers For 3 Second-round Picks: Report

As the NBA trade deadline approaches final call, the Golden State Warriors appear to be in the thick of things. Both, Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks were left out of the Warriors squad for the visit to the Barclays Center on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Reports have now emerged that the Warriors are on the brink of trading Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: Wolves, Hawks, Rockets, Nuggets Get Four-team Trade Deal Over The Line

NBA trade deadline: Warriors trade Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson II to 76ers

Warriors are trading Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors have completed a trade for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to head to Philadelphia. The Warriors, in turn, will receive three draft pick compensations from the 76ers. Interestingly, both Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III are currently on minimum contracts with the Warriors. As such, any team in the NBA will have the capacity to acquire the aforementioned duo. However, it now appears that the Philadelphia 76ers have move quicked to fortify their bench with the acquisition of Alex Burks and Glenn Robinson. With the Warriors, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III are on a reported $1.62 million contract, according to The Athletic.

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell Net Worth And Trade Situation With Warriors And Timberwolves

76ers have fortified their bench with two veteran scorers and shooters -- Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. Three second-rounders (Dallas 2020, Denver 2021, Toronto 2022) sent to Warriors. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

Warriors the subject of trade enquiries

The Warriors were also in the thick of the action on the eve of the NBA trade deadline. The Rockets, Hawks, Nuggets and Timberwolves pulled off a massive four-team trade involving the likes of Robert Covington, Clint Capela, Evan Turner, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Keita Bates-Diop and Gerald Green. The Timberwolves were reportedly in the process of making space for the acquisition of Warriors' D'Angelo Russell. That move, however, failed to pan out for the Timberwolves, with the Warriors unable to agree on the draft pick compensations for the trade.

Also Read | NBA Trade Deadline: Warriors Moving On From D'Angelo Russel Deal With Timberwolves: Report

Also Read | Alec Burks' 30 Points Leads Warriors Over Wizards 125-117