NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers And Clippers Want To Acquire Marcus Morris, Claim Reports

According to NBA reports, the New York Knicks are looking to trade Marcus Morris before the NBA trade deadline. However, there is a 'tremendous market' for Marcus Morris. The LA Clippers and LA Lakers both want the player and keep him away from the other team.

NBA Trade Deadline: Both Lakers and Clippers want to acquire Knicks Marcus Morris

Lakers/Clippers in trade conversations about Knicks' Marcus Morris, sources. NY interested in Kyle Kuzma; would need Danny Green's contract to make work. NY would want to move Green to another team. Clippers willing to part with Mo Harkless, but like Landry Shamet, who NY wants. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 5, 2020

Marcus Morris is currently averaging at a career-high of 19.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the three-point range. After returning from his neck injury in January, Marcus Morris has averaged at 21.2 points per game. As per reports, he is one of the Knicks preferred offensive players and consistent with his gameplay, which is why the Lakers and Clippers want to acquire him. If Marus Morris joins either the Clippers or Lakers roster, he would provide playoff experience and depth to the team. Both Clippers (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George) and Lakers (LeBron James and Anthony Davis) have star players in their team, which would make Morris take on a smaller role if acquired before the NBA trade deadline. Though he is the Knicks lead scorer, they could rebuild this offseason. Morris signed a one-year $15 million contract with the Knicks last summer.

Lakers Trade Rumours

Though the Lakers want to reportedly acquire Marcus Morris before the NBA trade deadline, Lakers trade rumours about them trading Kyle Kuzma for someone for a more consistent player have been around for the majority of the season. However, no news has been confirmed as the NBA trade deadline draws closer. Both Kuzma and the Lakers have denied any questions about him being traded.

