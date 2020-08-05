LAL Vs OKC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NBA Live

Los Angeles Lakers will square off against Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The game will be held on August 5 at 6:30 PM EST (August 6 at 4 AM IST) at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Here is our LAL vs OKC Dream11 prediction, LAL vs OKC Dream11 team and LAL vs OKC top picks.

LAL vs OKC Dream11 prediction: Los Angeles Lakers preview

Conference-leading LA Lakers will face the OKC Thunder after their 116-108 win over Utah Jazz. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with a 42-point performance, followed by LeBron James (22 PTS). While the Lakers are 6.5 games ahead of the second-seeded LA Clippers, the team has fallen 22nd in the league's overall field goal percentage. Before arriving at the NBA bubble, the Lakers were leading the league for the same. The Lakers will be without Avery Bradley and Rajon Rondo.

LAL vs OKC Dream11 prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder preview

The OKC Thunder will enter their game against Lakers after their 121-113 overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The Nuggets shot 39 free throws, while the Thunder turned over the ball 16 times. During overtime, the Nuggets outscored Thunder 12-4 to secure the win. During an aftergame interview, Thunder head coach Billy Donovan stated that the game could be a learning experience for the team as they performed poorly and had "no rhythm". Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the top scorer for the Thunder with 24 points. Oklahoma are currently placed sixth on the Western Conference table and have already clinched a playoff spot.

LAL vs OKC Dream11 team, full squads

LAL vs OKC Dream11 team, Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) squad

LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok

LAL vs OKC Dream11 team, Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) squad

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schröder, Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Terrance Ferguson, Luguentz Dort, Nerlens Noel, Hamidou Diallo, Darius Bazley, Abdel Nader, Mike Muscala, Deonte Burton, Isaiah Roby, Kevin Hervey, André Roberson

LAL vs OKC live: Probable starting 5

LAL vs OKC live – Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Kyle Kuzma

Dion Waiters

Dwight Howard

LAL vs OKC live – Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Paul

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Danilo Gallinari

Hamidou Diallo

Steven Adams

LAL vs OKC Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers are favourites to win the game.

Note: The LAL vs OKC Dream11 prediction and LAL vs OKC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis and does not guarantee positive results.

(Image source: AP)