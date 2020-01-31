Union Budget
LAL Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

LAL VS POR Dream11: Conference leaders Los Angeles Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA regular-season game on Saturday at the Staples Center.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
LAL vs POR dream11

Los Angeles Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA regular-season game. The match is set to be played at the Staples Center, LA. The game commences at 9:00 AM (IST) on Saturday.

Also Read: Lakers Prepare For 1st Game After Bryant's Death

LAL vs POR Dream11 Preview

The Lakers have been dominant in the NBA so far and have met those expectations with relative ease. The Lakers are on top of the Western Conference standings and boast a 36-10 record. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are 10th in the table with a 21-27 record.

Also Read: Paul George Considers Changing His Jersey Number From 13 To 24 In Honour Of Kobe Bryant

 LAL vs POR Dream11 Injury News

  • Lakers: Alex Caruso, JaVale McGee, Anthony Davis, Devontae Cacok, DeMarius Cousins.
  • Portland: Carmelo Anthony, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, Skal Labissiere, Rodney Hood

LAL vs POR Dream11 Predicted XIs

  • LAL: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Rajon Rondo
  • POR: Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Hassan Whiteside, Trevor Ariza, Gary Trent Jr., Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Caleb Swanigan.

Also Read: BEL Vs ANA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

LAL vs POR Dream11 Top Picks

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are must-haves in your Dream11 side. Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo are also in good form so are Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent. Dwight Howard and Hassan Whiteside are also good options to have at the back.

LAL vs POR Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard
  • Vice-Captain –Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Trent
  • LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

LAL vs POR Dream11 Team

  • Point-Guard – Rajon Rondo
  • Shooting-Guard – Draymond Green, Gary Trent
  • Small-Forward – LeBron James
  • Power-Forward – Kyle Kuzma, Carmelo Anthony
  • Centre- Dwight Howard, Hassan Whiteside

LAL vs POR Dream11 Prediction

  • Lakers are likely to beat the Trail Blazers.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant's Coach Praises Vince Carter To Motivate Lakers Legend In Throwback Video

Published:
