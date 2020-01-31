LAL Vs POR Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Los Angeles Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA regular-season game. The match is set to be played at the Staples Center, LA. The game commences at 9:00 AM (IST) on Saturday.
With this bucket, @KingJames moved into 3rd on the all-time SCORING list! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/AOsrsYDi7R— NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020
The Lakers have been dominant in the NBA so far and have met those expectations with relative ease. The Lakers are on top of the Western Conference standings and boast a 36-10 record. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, are 10th in the table with a 21-27 record.
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are must-haves in your Dream11 side. Draymond Green and Rajon Rondo are also in good form so are Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent. Dwight Howard and Hassan Whiteside are also good options to have at the back.
